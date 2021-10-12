Volkswagen Taigun Now Available With A Monthly Subscription

Published On Oct 12, 2021 07:30 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

Along with the Taigun, the Polo, Vento and T-Roc can be availed with subscription as well

The monthly subscription starts at Rs 28,000 and can be had for 24, 36, and 48 months. The subscription amounts will vary depending on the variant and tenure chosen.

The plans will be inclusive of periodic maintenance, insurance cover, 100 percent on-road financing, and the option to upgrade the vehicle.

All the variants except the GT 1.5 TSI-Manual can be subscribed.

The subscribed Taigun will come with a white number and the subscription services will be available in 30 dealerships across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi NCR.

Volkswagen has introduced monthly subscriptions for the Taigun compact SUV. The plans start from Rs 28,000 and can be had for 24, 36, and 48 months. The variant-wise monthly plans are yet to be revealed.

The subscription plans will be inclusive of periodic maintenance, insurance cover, 100 percent on-road financing, and the option to even upgrade the vehicle (wherever possible). All the Dynamic Line series and GT Plus variants can be subscribed, except for the GT (1.5 TSI-MT) variant.

The subscribed Taigun will come with a white number plate, similar to all privately owned vehicles. This subscription service will initially be available in 30 Volkswagen outlets across Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The Volkswagen Taigun comes in two trims: Dynamic and Performance Line. The SUV retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Taigun gets two engine options: a 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol,both getting a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Besides, the 1-litre engine also gets an optional 6-speed AT, while the 1.5-litre also gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

The interior features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, red ambient lighting, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, LED headlights and tail lamps. Safety is covered by six airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, hill hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic differential locking, and traction control.

The Volkswagen Taigun rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , MG Astor , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

