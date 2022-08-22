Modified On Aug 22, 2022 05:54 PM By Rohit

The new compact SUV will be Citroen’s third model for India and have its market launch in 2023

Citroen might name it ‘C4 Aircross’ for our market.

Spy shots suggest its design is inspired by the C3 and C5 Aircross.

Its cabin could have similarities with that of the C3, including the 10-inch display.

The C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine should be one of the available petrol powertrains; diesel could also be on offer.

It is expected to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen India has two products in its portfolio – the C3 and the C5 Aircross. Now, the carmaker seems to be targeting the compact segment, which comprises a litany of models. Its Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV, which could be called the ‘C4 or C4 Aircross’ in India, has been spied for the first time testing in the country.

In the spy shot, we can see that the SUV appears longer than the C3. While it does have C3-like taillights, the SUV also seems to derive design inspiration from the flagship C5 Aircross. The front fascia of the Citroen SUV should resemble the C3’s split headlight setup, which is Citroen’s latest design direction.

C3's cabin image used for reference

It will be available in a five-seater configuration. Although there’s no spy shot of the interior, we expect its cabin to have some similarities with that of the C3. Even on the features front, the new Citroen SUV should come with a 10-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, a sunroof, and auto AC. Its safety kit could include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

C3's 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

While there are no details on the SUV’s engine options as of yet, we expect the carmaker to offer it with the C3’s 110PS/190Nm, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as one of the options. Internationally, Citroen also offers it in a higher 130PS state of tune for the same engine. A diesel motor could also make its way to this SUV. It should get both manual and automatic transmissions at launch.

Citroen will opt for local manufacturing of the new SUV in India which may give it a starting price tag of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go on sale in 2023 and take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Image Source