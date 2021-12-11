Volkswagen Taigun 1-litre Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

HomeNew CarsNewsVolkswagen Taigun 1-litre Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Dec 11, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

  • 12994 Views
With a claimed figure of 16.44kmpl, does the smaller engine with the 6-speed automatic gearbox actually manage it in the real world?

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen’s first compact SUV made for India, the Taigun, comes with two turbocharged petrol engines: a 1-litre unit and the other a 1.5-litre unit. Both get their own automatic transmission options as well along the standard 6-speed MT. In this report, we see if the 1-litre mill with its 6-speed torque converter gearbox can match its claimed mileage figure.

Here are all the important numbers you need to know:

Volkswagen Taigun 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Engine

1-litre Turbo-Petrol

Power

115PS

Torque

178Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

16.44kmpl

Claimed fuel efficiency (City)

12.63kmpl

Claimed fuel efficiency (Highway)

16.87kmpl

The Taigun with the 1-litre turbo-petrol AT was unable to match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city but surpassed the claimed figure on the highway.

Based on the results from our mileage test from city and highway driving conditions, we’ve estimated how it would perform in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

14.44kmpl

15.56kmpl

13.47kmpl

If you use the Taigun 1-litre turbo-petrol AT primarily in the city, expect it to return an average efficiency of 13kmpl. In case your major usage of the SUV involves travelling outside the city, the overall efficiency should go up by around 2kmpl. For those whose commute is equally split between the city and highway, the fuel efficiency could hover around 14kmpl.

Volkswagen Taigun

While these figures are indicative, they are bound to change depending on the road, climate and car conditions along with the vehicle’s health. If you own a Taigun 1-litre turbo-petrol AT, do share your findings with us in the comments.

1 comment
1
S
swatantar kumar
Dec 12, 2021 9:59:28 AM

With VW Taigun Petrol automatic, in a trip from the Himachal Pradesh to the Chandigarh, Punjab and from Chandigarh to Mullana University at Haryana, I got an average of 16 and 20 KM/L, respectively.

