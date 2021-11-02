Published On Nov 02, 2021 05:26 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The carmaker says both the Dynamic and Performance Line trims of the SUV have recorded high demand from buyers

Volkswagen has stated that select variants of the SUV are enduring a waiting period of over two months.

The Taigun has overtaken its sibling, the Kushaq, in the bookings race since launch.

Its sales volume in October 2021 grew by almost 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Two engine options are offered: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.

The SUV is priced from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).

Volkswagen’s compact SUV, the Taigun, has accumulated over 18,000 bookings since its launch in September 2021. The carmaker has also revealed that the SUV is witnessing a waiting period of over two months, depending on the variant chosen. This is more than the cumulative bookings of over 15,000 accrued by the Kushaq, which was launched a bit earlier as well.

The carmaker says it has received high demand for both the Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims of the Taigun. While the former has three variants -- Comfortline, Highline, and Topline -- the latter consists of two -- GT and GT+. Volkswagen also stated that its sales volume in October 2021 grew by nearly 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Under the bonnet, it is powered by two turbocharged petrol engines: a 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm) unit, with a 6-speed manual as standard. The engines get automatic options as well: a 6-speed torque converter for the 1-litre and 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre engine. The latter also comes with active cylinder technology, which shuts off two cylinders based on driving inputs to increase fuel efficiency.

Volkswagen has priced the Taigun from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The compact SUV takes on the Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor , and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

