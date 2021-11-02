Volkswagen Registers Over 18,000 Bookings For The Taigun, Overtakes Its Skoda Sibling
Published On Nov 02, 2021 05:26 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun
The carmaker says both the Dynamic and Performance Line trims of the SUV have recorded high demand from buyers
-
Volkswagen has stated that select variants of the SUV are enduring a waiting period of over two months.
-
The Taigun has overtaken its sibling, the Kushaq, in the bookings race since launch.
-
Its sales volume in October 2021 grew by almost 50 percent compared to the same period last year.
-
Two engine options are offered: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.
-
The SUV is priced from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).
Volkswagen’s compact SUV, the Taigun, has accumulated over 18,000 bookings since its launch in September 2021. The carmaker has also revealed that the SUV is witnessing a waiting period of over two months, depending on the variant chosen. This is more than the cumulative bookings of over 15,000 accrued by the Kushaq, which was launched a bit earlier as well.
The carmaker says it has received high demand for both the Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims of the Taigun. While the former has three variants -- Comfortline, Highline, and Topline -- the latter consists of two -- GT and GT+. Volkswagen also stated that its sales volume in October 2021 grew by nearly 50 percent compared to the same period last year.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Space And Practicality Compared
Under the bonnet, it is powered by two turbocharged petrol engines: a 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm) unit, with a 6-speed manual as standard. The engines get automatic options as well: a 6-speed torque converter for the 1-litre and 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre engine. The latter also comes with active cylinder technology, which shuts off two cylinders based on driving inputs to increase fuel efficiency.
Related: Volkswagen Taigun Now Available With A Monthly Subscription
Volkswagen has priced the Taigun from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The compact SUV takes on the Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.
Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price
- Renew Volkswagen Taigun Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
2 out of 2 found this helpful