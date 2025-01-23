Maruti e Vitara vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Exterior And Interior Design Compared

The e Vitara features a completely different design language and includes EV-specific elements

The Maruti e Vitara was recently showcased in the production-ready avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is set to become the first all-electric offering from Maruti, and cater to compact electric SUV space in India. Let’s see how the e Vitara compares to the Maruti Grand Vitara in terms of design, which is the automaker's compact SUV offering in the ICE (internal combustion engine) segment.

Front

The Maruti e Vitara has a completely different design approach compared to the Maruti Grand Vitara. While the e-Vitara features Y-shaped LED DRLs with traditionally placed headlights, the Grand Vitara gets three-piece LED DRLs and headlights positioned on the bumper. The Maruti Grand Vitara also sports a broader grille with a chrome bar, while the e-Vitara has a more aggressive bumper design and includes fog lights, which the Grand Vitara lacks.

Side

Unlike the Grand Vitara, the e Vitara looks more rugged thanks to its broader wheel arches and a side body cladding running along the entire length of the car. It gets aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. The Grand Vitara however looks more subtle in profile and features multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Rear

The Maruti Grand Vitara features connected LED tail lights, but the e Vitara has a completely different 3 piece LED tail lights setup connected via a black strip. Maruti’s electric SUV also features a blacked out bumper, meanwhile the Grand Vitara gets a prominent silver skid plate at the rear.

Interior

While the e Vitara gets a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme with vertical AC vents design, the Grand Vitara sports a black and maroon interior theme with horizontal AC vents. The e Vitara gets an integrated screen setup, an all-new centre console, and a new 2-spoke steering wheel. The Grand Vitara on other hand features a 3-spoke steering wheel seen on many existing models from the automaker.

The e Vitara gets features such as a bigger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10-way powered driver’s seat, fixed glass roof, and 7 airbags as standard. The Grand Vitara in comparison gets a smaller 9-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display (limited to strong-hybrid variants), and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Details

The e Vitara comes with two battery pack options. The exact specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Claimed Range To be announced Over 500 km Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192 Nm 192 Nm Drive Type Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Maruti offers the Grand Vitara with three powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 122 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Unlike the e Vitara, the Grand Vitara also gets an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain with the petrol manual variant.

Price And Rivals

Maruti e Vitara Maruti Grand Vitara Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22.50 lakh (expected) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

The e Vitara will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. The Grand Vitara rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.