Variant Explained: 2020 Honda City VX - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy The Middle Variant?

Modified On Jul 18, 2020

It’s got more comforts than the base variant but misses some tech of the top. Is it still worth stretching your budget for?

Honda has launched the fifth-gen City, made to offer just the right amount of premium and practicality, in India. It is bigger than before, better, with a longer list of features in its redesigned cabin, and is powered by updated petrol and diesel engines. The new City is offered in three variants and is well-equipped from the entry level option onwards. So, is the mid-spec option worth stretching your budget over the base variant for?

Before we dive into the variants, here’s a quick look at the powertrain specifications of the new Honda City:

1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 121PS 100PS Torque 145Nm 200Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT ARAI Claimed Mileage 17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl 24.1kmpl

We have analysed all three variants and here is how each variant stands out:

VX - Gets more safety features and tech. Complete analysis below.

Let’s see what the mid-range VX variant has to offer.

Honda City VX

Summary: Ideal variant of the new Honda City

Petrol Diesel Price Rs 12.26 lakh/ 13.56 lakh Rs 13.76 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Exterior: Projector halogen headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, LED taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED turn indicators on outside rear view mirrors(ORVMs), front and rear mud guards and body coloured door handles.

Interior: Premium fabric upholstery, piano black finish on the instrument panel, chrome finish on inside door handle, chrome finish on AC vents, front centre armrest with storage, rear foldout armrest with cupholders, auto-dimming IRVM, front seat back pockets with smartphone sub-pockets and centre console ambient light.

Infotainment: 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect with telematics, Alexa remote capability, voice command, 8 speakers, steering mounted controls, Bluetooth compatibility and USB-in ports.

Comfort and convenience: 7.0-inch full colour TFT multi-information display with G-meter, Honda smart keyless remote, push-button engine start-stop, remote engine start (CVT only), paddle shifters (CVT only), follow-me-home headlamps, power adjustable and power folding ORVMs, auto AC with rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering adjust, height-adjustable driver’s seat, power windows with auto up-down for driver, sunroof and walk away auto lock.

Safety: Dual front, front side and side curtain airbags (total 6), ABS with EBD and brake assist, three-point seatbelts for all seats, headrests for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchor, multi-angle rear view camera, rear parking sensors, vehicle stability assist, traction control, hill start assist, tyre deflation warning system, automatic headlight control, rear windshield defogger, front seatbelt reminder, diesel particulate filter indicator (diesel only), ECU immobiliser and speed alert.

Verdict

This mid-spec variant of the new Honda City ticks just about every box for meeting your expectations, starting from the looks. It gets the nicer alloys so it looks a step above the base variant and the larger (16-inch two-tone alloys over 15-inchers on the V) wheels suit it better too. You do still miss out on the fancy new LED headlamps that are limited to the top variant only. But, there’s plenty of the wow factor on the inside - the brilliant 7.0-inch TFT colour display in the driver’s instrument cluster makes this City feel tech-loaded and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob is extra satisfying for the driver. The new Honda City’s cabin might be more sensible but doesn’t mean it's for boring drives only as hinted by the addition of a G-meter in that clever digital display.

Other occupants will surely appreciate the sunroof on the VX, a staple for all new premium cars. Your entertainment experience from its 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system goes up a notch with the 8-speaker audio system that is added to the mid-spec City. A subtle but significant appreciation must be given for the seat-back pockets that feature sub-pockets to hold your smartphones. No more fiddling with your tight business trousers or lady bag to fetch out the large screened phone mid-journey. It even sticks out just enough to see a new notification if you slot it in the right way up. The mid-spec City also adds the walk-away auto lock function (customisable) which detects how far away the key is from the car to then lock itself after a certain distance.

In the VX variant, the City offers enough safety for all occupants with six airbags and three-point seatbelts for every seat. Yes, you’ll have to stretch your budget by over a lakh for the VX but the added features over the base variant in terms of the technology and safety make it a complete package well worth the price.

