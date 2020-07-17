Variant Explained: 2020 Honda City V - Pros, Cons and Should You Buy The Base Variant?

Modified On Jul 17, 2020 01:37 PM By Sonny for Honda City

We find out if the entry-variant of the new-gen City offers enough comforts at its attractive pricing

The fifth-gen Honda City that has just been launched in India promises the right balance between premium and practical. It has grown in size, features a completely new cabin design, a longer features list, and is powered by updated petrol and diesel engines. The new City is offered in three variants and is well-equipped from the base variant. So, is the entry-spec City right for your needs or should you consider a higher variant?

Before we dive into the variants, here’s a quick look at the powertrain specifications of the new Honda City:

1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 121PS 100PS Torque 145Nm 200Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT ARAI Claimed Mileage 17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl 24.1kmpl

We have analysed all three variants and here is how each variant stands out:

V - Feature packed for a base variant. Complete analysis below.

VX - Gets more safety features and tech.

ZX - Fully loaded with segment-first features.

Let’s see what the base V variant has to offer.

Honda City V: A well-equipped variant if you’re stretching your budget to enter the segment.

Petrol Diesel Price Rs 10.90 lakh/ 12.20 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Exterior: Projector halogen headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED turn indicators on outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), front and rear mud guards, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs.

Interior: Premium fabric upholstery, piano black instrument panel, chrome finish on inside door handle, chrome finish on AC vents, front centre armrest with storage, rear foldout armrest with cupholders, and centre console ambient light.

Infotainment: 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect with telematics, Alexa remote capability, voice command, four speakers, steering mounted controls, and USB-in ports.

Comfort and convenience: Smart key with push-button engine start-stop, remote engine start (CVT only), paddle shifters (CVT only), follow-me-home headlamps, power-adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, auto AC with rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering adjust, height-adjustable driver’s seat, LCD multi-information display, power windows with auto up-down for driver, and cruise control.

Safety: Dual front and front side airbags (total four), ABS with EBD and brake assist, three-point seatbelts for all seats, headrests for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchor, multi-angle rear view camera, rear parking sensors, vehicle stability assist, traction control, hill start assist, tyre deflation warning system, day/night IRVM, rear windshield defogger, front seatbelt reminder, diesel particulate filter indicator (diesel only), ECU immobiliser and speed alert.

Verdict

You would be plenty happy to drive home the ‘base’ variant of the fifth-gen City. Right from the outside it looks premium and doesn’t cut any corners. Being an entry-level variant, it gets halogen lighting up front. You will have to go all the way to the top-spec ZX variant to get LED headlamps. It is quite packed inside with features such as auto AC, multi-angle rearview camera and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda connect as standard. There are wow features too with the petrol-CVT variant getting remote engine start and paddle shifters from the entry variant!

Given that it charges a premium of less than Rs 20,000 over the corresponding variants of the fourth-gen City and you get a lot more comforts, the City V is a good way to upgrade to the compact sedan segment with no obvious compromise.

