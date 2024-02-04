Toyota Hilux Can Be Modified For These 6 Operations: Fire Fighting, Construction, Banking, And Others

Published On Feb 04, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Toyota Hilux

Toyota has partnered with several third party agencies to offer specialist conversion kits for the Hilux in India

The Toyota Hilux is a pickup known for its robust build. Built on the Fortuner’s ladder-on-frame platform, the Hilux boasts impressive off-road capabilities. Its overall size and spacious cargo bed also make it practical for various purposes. Toyota has collaborated with several third-party agencies to provide different types of conversion options that can modify the pickup for specialist purposes. We now have details on six such operation-based Hilux modifications, detailed below:

Disaster Management & Vehicle Service

Hilux Rapid Intervention

Toyota has recently showcased the disaster management version of the Hilux, called the Rapid Intervention, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It is specially equipped for delivering emergency aids in areas where the large fire trucks can’t go.

Toyota partnered with New Age Fire Fighting Company Ltd to offer this modified version of the Hilux. The cargo bed of the pickup has been completely modified to accommodate all necessary fire fighting equipment like water pump, hoses, traffic cones. On the top, it also gets a ladder and stretcher for emergency situations. The overall cost of this version of the Hilux goes over Rs 70 lakh, bringing its total cost to over Rs 1 crore.

For Vehicle Service

This version of the Hilux pickup has been modified into a mobile service carrier. Developed in partnership with Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd, it is customised to offer vehicle maintenance, providing both mobile and doorstep services. The cargo area behind is designed to accommodate all necessary equipment required for repairs and maintenance as well as a roof rack to store more parts.

Mining & Construction

The Hilux can also be modified for both surface and underground operations. Toyota’s pickup designed for mining purposes also features protection for the front windscreen with an exoskeletal support frame for added cabin protection. This consideration is crucial, as the vehicle is also utilised for transporting goods and services, and the movement of defence personnel.

On the other hand, the FDV (Field Diagnosis Vehicle) version can also be utilised at construction sites in remote locations, as a carrier for spares and supplies movements. The Hilux FDV also can also be used for the upkeep of onsite machineries. We can see the example fitted with a big toolbox and the rear cabin box opens up to act like a shed with shelves.

Security & Banking

The utility of the Hilux also extends to security purposes such as patrolling, recovery, and assistance. Its cargo bay can be converted into a personnel carrying structure with windows. Recently, the Toyota Hilux has also been inducted into the fleet of the Chandigarh police.

The Hilux’s cargo bed can also be modified into a large closed carrier for banking purposes like transportation of cash, doorstep ATM services, and cash vaulting services.

What Powers The Hilux?

The Toyota Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the Fortuner, which makes 204 PS and up to 500 Nm. This unit is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. We are not sure exactly which transmission options have been offered for different versions of the Hilux mentioned above.

Price Range

We don’t have the information about pricing for each of the customised versions of the Toyota Hilux. The regular version of the pickup is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It acts as a premium alternative to the Isuzu V-Cross, and can also be regarded as an alternative to the SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

