Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV Is Smaller Than The Hyundai Creta

Published On Apr 24, 2020 03:46 PM By Dhruv.A for Toyota Yaris

It’s based on Toyota’s new modular platform that it yet to be introduced in India

The Yaris Cross gets a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain.

Toyota also offers an AWD drivetrain with the Yaris Cross.

It’s longer than the Vitara Bezza but shorter than the Creta.

Toyota is unlikely to launch the Yaris Cross in India.

Instead, it will offer a sub-4m SUV in 2022.

Toyota has revealed a new compact SUV called the Yaris Cross. The Japanese manufacturer says it’s meant for European markets, where it will debut in 2021.

The Yaris Cross is based on the TNGA-B platform, which means it’s the second car to be based on its new modular architecture after the Yaris hatchback. Let’s take a look at how it compares against the Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creta in terms of size.

Dimensions (mm) Toyota Yaris Cross Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Creta Length 4180 3995 4300 Width 1765 1790 1790 Height 1560 1640 1622 Wheelbase 2560 2500 2610

Apart from its length and wheelbase, the Yaris Cross is smaller than the Vitara Brezza. It is smaller than the Creta in all the aspects.

In terms of design, the Yaris Cross looks rugged and gets a high set bonnet, sleek headlamps, vertically stacked LED daytime running lamps in the bumper, and fog lamps right at the bottom. It sits on 18-inch alloy wheels, gets side cladding and dual-tone colour options. At the rear, it gets side swept LED tail lights, and a contrasting roof-mounted spoiler.

Although Toyota hasn’t announced the Yaris Cross’ equipment list yet, expect it to include a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, e-parking brake, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate. Safety equipment could comprise more than two airbags, Toyota Safety Sense-based driver assistance features, automatic brake and steering assist systems.

The highlight, however, is the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder self charging hybrid electric system (115PS) with the option of an AWD system.

If you’re wondering whether it’s coming to India, then the answer is no. Toyota has already announced that it will launch a sub-4m SUV offering in 2022 co-developed with Suzuki as part of their partnership. The info about the 2022 SUV is scarce at the moment but it will be produced at one of Toyota's two plants in Bengaluru and will also be supplied to Maruti Suzuki in India. Maruti’s version should ideally be the second-gen Vitara Brezza. You can read more about it here.

