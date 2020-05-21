Toyota Yaris 2021 Facelift Previewed

Published On May 21, 2020 02:15 PM By Sonny for Toyota Yaris

Patent filed for hatchback facelift in upcoming markets shows exterior design updates

Yaris hatchback and sedan for Asian and South American markets have an identical front fascia

Yaris hatchback facelift for emerging markets looks sharper than before.

Biggest design changes are the sportier front bumper and LED headlamps.

No hints on the rear end changes for the Yaris sedan in India.

Cabin design unlikely to see major change with the facelift.

Toyota Yaris sedan facelift expected to arrive in early-2021.

The Toyota Yaris sedan is due to get its first facelift since its launch in India in 2018. A patent filed for the 2021 Yaris hatchback for other emerging markets previews the design changes we can expect on the India-spec sedan.

The biggest change to the new Yaris is its restyled front bumper. In some ways, it is an upside-down version of the proportions and design lines of the current Yaris front end. The air dam is now narrower at the top and wider at the bottom for a sportier look, complete with front fog lamp housings that look like air curtains. Its headlamp unit and grille seem unchanged but the layout of the elements (most likely LEDs now) within the headlamps is different with integrated LED DRLs.

In profile, there is no change to the Yaris facelift. The hatchback has the same character lines as seen on the sedan model in India. Given that the patent is for the hatchback, it doesn’t give much of an idea about the design changes that can be expected on the rear end of the sedan.

Toyota is unlikely to make any changes to the cabin with the Yaris facelift in India. The sedan is already a feature-rich offering with up to seven airbags, front parking sensors, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (optional), cruise control and rain-sensing wipers. It could also get an updated infotainment system for new connected car tech features.

The BS6 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 107PS and 140Nm. It is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic with paddle shifters. The facelift will likely get the same engine. It is expected to be launched in the first half of 2021 and will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid. The current Yaris is priced between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 14.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

