Published On Jan 30, 2023 06:17 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new generation of the MPV is more premium than ever and comes with a strong-hybrid powertrain too

Bookings opened for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

It’s available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants.

Gets 2-litre strong-hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains with the hybrid claiming a fuel efficiency of up to 21.1kmpl.

Features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system, up to six airbags, and ADAS.

It’s an alternative to the Kia Carens, Carnival and seven-seater Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

The prices of the new generation Toyota Innova Hycross were revealed in December and deliveries are now underway. Bookings have been open for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The Innova Hycross can be opted in petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains with CVT automatic transmissions only. The latter gets a 2-litre petrol engine with a hybrid setup comprising an electric motor, which is rated at 186PS (combined) and claims up to 21.1kmpl on fuel economy. The lower-spec variants get the 2-litre naturally aspirated engine making 174PS and 205Nm.

Toyota’s offering the new Innova in six and seven-seater configurations with the top-spec variant featuring Ottoman seats with extended leg support for the second row. The MPV is loaded with niceties such as a 10-inch touchscreen system, dual zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, hill hold control, and electronic parking brake with auto hold function. ADAS also makes its way onboard the Innova, offering lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and auto emergency braking.

Like the Crysta, the Hycross has no direct competition and acts as an alternative for the Kia Carens, Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700. Meanwhile, Toyota has also reopened the bookings for the Innova Crysta, which makes a comeback only in the diesel-manual avatar. The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.3 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

