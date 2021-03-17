Toyota Recalls Nearly 9,500 Units of Urban Cruiser Over Possible Safety Issue

Published On Mar 17, 2021 04:14 PM By Tarun for Toyota Urban cruiser

The manufacturer has stated that the driver-side airbag module could be faulty

The Urban Cruiser sub-compact has been voluntarily recalled.

9,498 units affected due to a possible faulty driver-side airbag module assembly.

This includes units sold from its launch on September 23, 2020, to February 11, 2021.

Owners of the affected vehicles affected will be contacted by the service centres and if required, the faulty part will be replaced for free.

Toyota has recalled 9,498 units of its Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV, manufactured between July 28, 2020, and February 11, 2021, over a possible issue with the driver-side airbag module assembly.

The sub-compact SUV was launched on September 23, 2020. That means, all units sold from the start until February 11 have been affected. Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by the authorised service centres. In case of an issue with the module, it will be replaced completely free of cost.

The Urban Cruiser comes with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and hill hold control (AT only). Since it is a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, it should also carry the 4-star crash test safety rating. However, there’s no word on whether it’s affected by the same issue.

Other features on board include LED projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, driver seat height adjustment, and automatic AC.

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine produces 105PS and 138Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The AT variants are further equipped with mild-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.

It is currently priced from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Toyota Urban Cruiser competes with the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Nissan Magnite , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV300 , Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger .

