Modified On Nov 16, 2022 02:12 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Hycross

It will make its global premiere in Indonesia ahead of launch in India

The Innova Hycross will debut in India on November 25.

Will be the first strong hybrid in its segment.

Recent teasers and spy shots reveal a panoramic sunroof and ADAS.

Will go on sale alongside the current Innova Crysta MPV.

Will come at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross MPV with the hybrid powertrain has been discussed extensively with information from sources, spy shots and global teasers, but this is the first official teaser for its India launch.

In recent weeks, we found out that the new MPV from the Japanese carmaker will have a panoramic sunroof and will also feature ADAS functionalities. Both are firsts for a Toyota nameplate in India. Other features to expect from the Innova Hycross include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wall-mounted AC vents for rear passengers and up to seven airbags.

It will get a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine with a combined output of 194PS and possibly a 170PS non-hybrid version as well. The new Innova will be based on a monocoque platform and will be a front-wheel-drive MPV unlike the Crysta which is a rear-wheel drive offering based on a ladder-frame chassis.

The Innova Hycross will make its debut in India on November 25 and we expect it to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered alongside the Innova Crysta, continuing as a premium alternative to other MPVs like the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marazzo.