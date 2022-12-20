Modified On Dec 20, 2022 11:04 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

With multiple firsts for the ‘Innova’ nameplate, the popular Toyota MPV has a lot riding up its sleeve. Does it make it worth the wait or should you pick its rivals instead?

Toyota is preparing to introduce the new-generation Innova in India, which has gotten a new ‘Hycross’ suffix. The carmaker has already revealed the variant lineup of the MPV and even divulged further details such as the variant-wise features and engine options. Bookings for the Innova Hycross are underway as well. But is the Toyota MPV worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Toyota Innova Hycross Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (expected) Kia Carnival Rs 30.99 lakh to Rs 35.49 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh Tata Safari Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 23.76 lakh Toyota Innova Crysta Rs 18.09 lakh to Rs 23.83 lakh (last recorded price)

Kia Carnival: BUY for a diesel engine and a premium cabin

Until now, if you had your eyes set on a luxury MPV around the Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh price range, it was pretty obvious that you would pick the Kia Carnival. That’s because it is not only the most premium MPV at that price point, it also offers the option of a diesel engine and a spacious interior. Although it used to be offered in multiple seating configurations, Kia now only sells it in a seven-seater version. In case you are planning to buy the Kia MPV, do note that the carmaker might launch the new-generation model in India sometime in 2023.

Mahindra XUV700: BUY for its features, SUV design, and diesel and AWD options

The XUV700 has turned out to be a blockbuster of an SUV for Mahindra, thanks to its premium features set, multiple powertrains, and even the option of an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Its expansive features list also consists of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), dual 10.25-inch displays, and a panoramic sunroof. Not only that, it is the only mid-size SUV which comes with both five- and seven-seater configurations. Its only drawback when compared to the Innova Hycross is the relatively lesser space inside the vehicle.

Tata Safari: BUY for its spacious cabin, ride comfort, and a diesel engine

Another SUV at a similar price point which has been known for its powerful diesel engine is the Tata Safari. The Indian carmaker offers it with only the oil burner unit but comes with both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Buyers have preferred to pick it because of its spacious cabin, six- and seven-seat layout options, comfortable ride quality and also its decent features list (which might not level up to that of the Innova Hycross). Before you go and book the Tata SUV, we do want to tell you that its facelifted iteration is expected to be coming out in 2023, so do take the decision accordingly.

Toyota Innova Crysta: BUY for its spacious cabin, diesel powertrain and rear-wheel drivetrain

If you are someone who has loved the ‘Innova’ nameplate for its traditional characteristics like a rear-wheel drive setup or a diesel engine, or a ladder-on-frame architecture, it’s the Innova Crysta which should be your pick. Sure, its diesel variants aren’t on sale as of now but come January 2023 and they will be at your disposal once again. The diesel-powered Innova Crysta will be relatively more affordable than the Hycross while continuing to offer the spacious interior the MPV has always been known for.

Toyota Innova Hycross: HOLD for latest features, hybrid tech, space and comfort

The Innova nameplate has undergone a full generation change which has brought with it loads of new features and even a powertrain upgrade. Toyota has made its luxury MPV even more luxurious and premium by decking it with features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone climate control. It’s even grown in size compared to the Crysta and comes in seven- and eight-seater options with ottoman seats and leg rests in the former. The MPV has now become a petrol-only offering with the options being of either a 2-litre naturally aspirated unit or a 2-litre strong-hybrid setup. The latter has a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21kmpl, higher than that of the diesel-powered Innova Crysta.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

