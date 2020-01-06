Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Models Launched. Pricier By Up To Rs 1.32 lakh

Modified On Jan 06, 2020 02:00 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Crysta

The 2.8-litre diesel-automatic variants will be axed in the BS6 era

Toyota Innova Crysta now gets BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmission.

The 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain will not be offered in the BS6 era.

Innova Crysta now gets stability control, hill assist, and emergency brake signal as standard.

Prices for BS6 petrol Innova Crysta variants range from Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 diesel variants of Toyota’s MPV are priced between Rs 16.14 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota had already confirmed that it’ll be updating its larger diesel powertrains along with the petrol engines to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The first big model with the updated engines is the Innova Crysta MPV.

The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic variants. Toyota has discontinued the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain for the BS6 Innova Crysta. The updated Innova Crysta will also be equipped with features like vehicle stability control, hill assist control, and emergency brake signal as standard.

These are the ex-showroom Delhi prices for the BS6 Innova Crysta models:

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 14.93 lakh/ Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 15.36 lakh/ Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 43,000 GX AT 7-seat/8-seat Rs 16.15 lakh/ Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.58 lakh/ Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 43,000 VX Rs 18.07 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 63,000 VX Touring Sport Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 31,000 ZX AT Rs 21.03 lakh Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 31,000 ZX AT Touring Sport Rs 21.71 lakh Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 31,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G 7-seat/8-seat (new base variant) - Rs 16.14 lakh/Rs 16.19 lakh - G+ 7-seat/8-seat Rs 15.67 lakh/ Rs 15.72 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh/ Rs 16.84 lakh Rs 1.12 lakh GX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 16.05 lakh/ Rs 16.10 lakh Rs 17.17 lakh/ Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 1.12 lakh GX AT 7-seat/8-seat Rs 17.46 lakh/ Rs 17.51 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 18.17 lakh/ Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 71,000 VX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 19.27 lakh/ Rs 19.32 lakh Rs 20.59 lakh/ Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 1.32 lakh VX Touring Sport Rs 20.97 lakh Rs 21.97 lakh Rs 1 lakh ZX Rs 21.13 lakh Rs 22.13 lakh Rs 1 lakh ZX AT Rs 22.43 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 23.02 lakh Rs 59,000 ZX AT Touring Sport Rs 23.47 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 24.06 lakh Rs 59,000

The price increase for the diesel-automatic option in the GX and ZX variants is comparatively less than the manual variants. This is because these were previously offered with the larger 2.8-litre diesel engine as opposed to the 2.4-litre diesel engine. There is also a new base-spec variant for the BS6 diesel Innova Crysta which makes the entry-level diesel pricier by only Rs 47,000 instead of Rs 1.12 lakh.

Toyota has also informed that bookings are open and a celebratory price can be availed at dealerships for a limited period. The BS6 models are scheduled to begin rolling out in February 2020.

The Innova Crysta has no direct rivals but it competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Tata Hexa and Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment. It will also face competition from upcoming models like the Tata Gravitas and the 7-seater MG Hector.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta Automatic