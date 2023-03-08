Top 5 Tips To Use And Maintain Your Sunroof Properly

Published On Mar 08, 2023 08:14 PM By Sonny

The sunroof is a fun and exciting feature that comes with a lot of responsibility

The hottest feature that customers have come to demand from their premium but mass-market models in recent years, is a sunroof. For pricier models, that expectation grows to a panoramic sunroof. While not the most functional feature given the average Indian climate conditions, you can find one for a variety of budgets. It definitely raises the cabin experience from a visual perspective and can be useful on rare days with the perfect weather to have it open (and not stick heads or stand up through it). In case you also have a car with a sunroof, or are considering one, here are some tips to help you take good care of this feature:

Follow the OEM instructions

The first and most important part of being a responsible user of a sunroof, is to follow the operational instructions detailed in the owner’s manual. Not only will it tell you the full capabilities of the sunroof feature and its functions, it will keep you from using it incorrectly.

Keep it clean

We’re not talking about the glass bit on the top of the car, we’re talking about the whole visible assembly. There are a lot of crevices and openings, especially between the inner and outer panels where dust and debris can collect, especially when you drive with the sunroof open. If you let the muck accumulate, it can hinder the operations and integrity of the roof-aperture.

If possible, get it cleaned thoroughly during your car’s regular service. The manufacturer will know the best way to get deep into the assembly to clear out any gunk that may be out of your reach. It can also check the seal to ensure there is no damage in there.

Open it often

Like any moving part, the sunroof needs to be used often enough to ensure that it is working as per normal. Even if the weather is not suited for it, go through its various operations to check for any jitters or funny noises that may need attention. Sometimes dirt can accumulate around the sunroof’s seals and water channels just from regular use and would need cleaning.

Avoid too much load

While Mahindra debunked the viral video of a user who showcased his Scorpio N’s sunroof leaking heavily when parked under a small waterfall, we’d suggest that it is better for the car to not attempt these stunts on a regular basis. A car with a sunroof is usually not as capable of bearing loads as a car without a sunroof, so avoid exposing that area to excessive weight for prolonged periods.

Don’t delay any repairs

The sunroof is in many ways a weak and vulnerable point of design for the car. Any issues with its operations can leave the cabin vulnerable to unfavourable weather or allow access to undesirables. So, if you feel like your sunroof needs some professional attention and or repairs, avoid any delays and get them done post haste. Also, if the issue worses, the cost of fixing it will also go up significantly.

These are some basic tips for using and maintaining the sunroof of your car so that you can enjoy it as intended. Share your experiences and tips for those who also have a sunroof-equipped model in the comments below.