Toyota Hilux Goes On Sale At Rs 33.99 lakh

Modified On Mar 31, 2022 01:48 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The lifestyle pickup comes with 4WD as standard

Available in STD (standard) and High variants.

Offered with a 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual and AT and 4WD.

Gets a low-range transfer case, electronic differential lock, and automatic limited-slip differential.

It features an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, and seven airbags.

Is a more premium alternative to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings are yet to resume again and the deliveries are expected to commence in April.

Variant Price Standard Rs 34 lakh High Manual Rs 35.80 lakh High AT Rs 36.80 lakh

The Hilux is available in STD and High variants. It shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova and Fortuner and uses the latter’s powertrains as well. The Hilux is offered with a 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions and a standard 4WD.

For its off-road credentials, the Hilux comes with a low-range transfer gearbox, electronic differential lock, automatic limited-slip differential, hill descent control and a water wading depth of 700mm.

The Toyota Hilux features automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and tail lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, engine push-button start-stop, and 60:40 rear split seats. Safety is covered by seven airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Toyota offers the pickup in five colours: Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Grey Metallic. It is the most premium lifestyle pickup on offer, other than the relatively lower priced Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

