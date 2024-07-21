Modified On Jul 21, 2024 11:01 AM By Dipan for Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota’s pickup truck, the Hilux, is available relatively sooner, while the Innova Crysta MPV will take the longest time to reach your home

Toyota is one of the few mass-market brands that is still providing large diesel engines in India even after the numerous emission norms that have been implemented over the last few years. These diesel engines power popular models like the Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, and the Toyota Hilux pickup. If you are planning to buy a Toyota diesel car this July, here is how long you have to wait:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Innova Crysta Around 5 months Toyota Hilux Around 1 month Toyota Fortuner Around 2 months

Also Read: Toyota Hybrids Have A Waiting Period Stretching Over A Year This July

Key Takeaways

The most affordable Toyota car with a diesel powertrain, the Innova Crysta, has the highest waiting period of around 5 months. This Toyota MPV has a 2.4-litre diesel engine (150 PS/343 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Prices of this rear-wheel-drive (RWD) MPV range from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.55 lakh.

The Toyota Hilux, a pickup based on the Fortuner, has an approximate waiting period of a month. It is equipped with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, producing 204 PS/420 Nm and 204 PS/500 Nm, respectively. Prices of the Toyota pickup range from Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh.

The Toyota Fortuner SUV has a waiting period of around 2 months. Like the Hilux, it has a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that generates 204 PS and up to 500 Nm and is mated either with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Prices of the Fortuner range from Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh, while the Fortuner Legender prices range from Rs 43.66 lakh to Rs 47.64 lakh.

Rivals

The Innova Crysta is a premium option to the Kia Carens and a diesel-powered alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

The Toyota Hilux's primary rival in India is the Isuzu V-Cross. It is also similarly priced to 4x4 SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The Toyota Fortuner competes with the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and the Skoda Kodiaq and will be a competitor to the upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel