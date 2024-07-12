All
Toyota Hybrids Have A Waiting Period Stretching Over A Year This July

Published On Jul 12, 2024 06:12 PM By Dipan for Toyota Innova Hycross

  • 1.7K Views
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Toyota Camry have relatively the shortest waiting periods among all hybrids from the Japanese carmaker

Toyota is one of the few carmakers that offers hybrid models in its Indian portfolio. The Japanese marque sells four hybrid cars in India, ranging from the most affordable Toyota Hyryder compact SUV to the most expensive MPV in India- the Vellfire. If you are planning to buy a Toyota hybrid car this July, here is how long you have to wait:

Model

Waiting Period

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Around 1 month

Toyota Innova Hycross

Around 13 months

Toyota Camry

Around 1 month

Toyota Vellfire

Around 12 months

Key Takeaways

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a waiting period of approximately a month. It has a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that produces a combined output of 116 PS and 141 Nm. Prices of this front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV range from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh.

  • Toyota’s only sedan offering in India, the Camry, is also having an approximate waiting period of a month. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor, having a combined output of 218 PS. It is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh.

Toyota Camry Front Left Side

Toyoto Innova Hycross Front

  • The Toyota Vellfire MPV has a waiting period of around a year. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor like the Camry but produces a peak output of 193 PS and 240 Nm. Prices for this premium MPV start from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.33 crore.

Toyota Vellfire Front Left Side

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

