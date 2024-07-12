Published On Jul 12, 2024 06:12 PM By Dipan for Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Toyota Camry have relatively the shortest waiting periods among all hybrids from the Japanese carmaker

Toyota is one of the few carmakers that offers hybrid models in its Indian portfolio. The Japanese marque sells four hybrid cars in India, ranging from the most affordable Toyota Hyryder compact SUV to the most expensive MPV in India- the Vellfire. If you are planning to buy a Toyota hybrid car this July, here is how long you have to wait:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Around 1 month Toyota Innova Hycross Around 13 months Toyota Camry Around 1 month Toyota Vellfire Around 12 months

Key Takeaways

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a waiting period of approximately a month. It has a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that produces a combined output of 116 PS and 141 Nm. Prices of this front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV range from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh.

Toyota’s only sedan offering in India, the Camry, is also having an approximate waiting period of a month. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor, having a combined output of 218 PS. It is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has the longest waiting period on the list of over a year. However, like in previous months, bookings are not being accepted for the fully loaded ZX & ZX(O) hybrid variants. It has a 2-litre engine mated to an electric motor with a combined output of 184 PS and 206 Nm. Prices for the hybrid variants range from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh.

The Toyota Vellfire MPV has a waiting period of around a year. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor like the Camry but produces a peak output of 193 PS and 240 Nm. Prices for this premium MPV start from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.33 crore.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

