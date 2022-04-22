Modified On Apr 22, 2022 07:21 PM By Sonny

It will feature a self-charging hybrid powertrain, a first in the compact SUV segment

Toyota and Maruti have co-developed a new compact SUV for the Indian market.

Unlike previously shared models from the two brands, the SUV will be underpinned by Toyota mechanicals and platform.

It will be manufactured for both brands at Toyota’s plant in Bengaluru.

It will also offer one of Toyota’s global hybrid powertrains with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, electric motor and battery pack.

The new SUV is slated to be launched first as a Toyota model with the unveiling in June.

The first all-new model from the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership, a compact SUV, is scheduled to launch by August 2022. We have come to know from sources close to the project that the manufacturing duties for the upcoming SUV for both brands will be taken over by Toyota.

The Hyundai Creta rivaling SUV is slated to be produced at Toyota’s facility near Bengaluru. At present, the models shared between Maruti and Toyota are manufactured by Maruti only: the Baleno based Glanza, and Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser.

Toyota’s recent campaign about its self-charging hybrid technology suggests that this new SUV will be offered with this option as well. It is expected to borrow the powertrain of the Yaris Cross Hybrid which is offered in select countries. The Yaris Cross uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a battery and an electric motor, automatically switching between hybrid and pure EV modes. This setup has a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26kmpl. The SUV will also be offered with a more affordable combustion engine option, likely the same 1.5-litre petrol engine without any of the electric components.

While the SUV will be offered by both Toyota and Maruti, they will both feature distinctive exterior designs. Both versions have been spied testing multiple times and the Toyota-badged SUV is slated to launch first with the unveil in June. However, they’re both expected to be similarly equipped in terms of features with identical designs for the cabin.

The upcoming SUV from Toyota and Maruti will be priced competitively against its segment rivals. They’ll be going up against the aforementioned Hyundai Creta and others like the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

