Published On Apr 02, 2024 06:30 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Teasers have hinted at updated front fascia with new grille and LED DRLs

The arrival of Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx was first announced in late 2023 and it is finally ready to make its global debut on April 3, 2024. Even with its crossover proportions, it marks Toyota’s re-entry into the sub-4 meter SUV segment in India. This latest Maruti-based Toyota model may adopt the name "Urban Cruiser Taisor," a trademark registered previously by Toyota.

Exterior Design

While retaining the basic body structure, Toyota will introduce unique styling elements to differentiate it from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. These alterations include a redesigned grille featuring Toyota badging, tweaked bumpers, distinctive headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), and tail lamp designs. Shared SUVs between Maruti and Toyota lately have managed to maintain distinct visual identities.

Many of the changes above have been affirmed by the latest teaser from Toyota for this upcoming crossover. It will also be offered in a new orange hue, not seen with the Fronx.

Interior Design

While the dashboard layout might remain the same that from the Fronx, Toyota could change the cabin colors. In contrast to the black and burgundy interior of the Maruti model, the Toyota variant might opt for a lighter beige-themed interior.

Expected Features

Maruti Fronx's cabin image used for reference purposes only

All features available on the Fronx are expected to be carried on the Toyota Taisor, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heads-up display, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Safety features are anticipated to include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.

Same Powertrains

Aligned with previous Maruti-Toyota collaborations, the Toyota crossover will likely share engines and gearboxes with the Fronx. Expected powertrains include a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Additionally, a 1-liter turbo-petrol (Boosterjet) engine producing 100 PS and 148 Nm torque might also be offered, coupled with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. While a CNG variant could be a possibility, it will likely not be available from launch.

Expected Price and Rivals

Drawing from the prices of the Maruti Fronx, the anticipated Toyota Taisor is anticipated to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely carry a small premium over comparable variants of the Fronx.

Aside from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Toyota Taisor will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and the forthcoming Mahindra XUV300.

