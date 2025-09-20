Top India Car News Of The Week: Maruti Attracts The Spotlight With Victoris And GST Price Cut Announcement!

A popular premium hatchback was crash tested by Bharat NCAP and the launch timeline of a performance sedan has been revealed

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, was under the spotlight over the past week for various reasons. The main highlight was the price reveal for the Maruti Victoris and GST price cuts for its entire portfolio. In addition to that, Skoda has revealed the launch timeline for the much awaited Octavia RS, while the Tata Altroz facelift has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Victoris Prices Announced!

Maruti announced prices of the much awaited Victoris compact SUV over the past week. It comes in 6 broad variants and 3 engine options including a fuel efficient strong-hybrid powertrain. You can check out the detailed variant-wise prices of the Maruti Victoris in our in-depth launch story.

5 Stars For Maruti Victoris Once Again

Not only did the Maruti Victoris make noise for its prices, it was also victorious in the Global NCAP crash test, where it scored a perfect 5-star safety rating (read our detailed crash test report here). The Maruti Victoris is also the second car after the Maruti Dzire to be crash tested by both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Tata Altroz Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP

The facelifted Tata Altroz has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and has passed it with flying colours! This development also makes the Tata Altroz the safest hatchback in its segment. Interested in reading a decode about the Altroz’s crash test report? Head here.

Skoda Octavia RS Launch Timeline Confirmed

One of the most awaited performance cars to hit our roads is the Skoda Octavia RS. And there is good news for enthusiasts as the Czech carmaker has finally announced the launch timeline. In its latest avatar, the Octavia RS looks bolder than ever, packs in a tech-loaded cabin and has plenty of performance.

Maruti Announces Price Cuts For GST 2.0

Maruti Suzuki has finally announced that it will be passing on the benefits to its customers due to the GST rate cuts. Prices have now dropped by up to Rs 1.3 lakh on popular models such as the Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Swift, Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Dzire. Check out the model-wise savings in this detailed report.

Citroen Aircross X Teased

Citroen India teased the Citroen Aircross X ahead of its expected imminent launch. Teasers have revealed a restyled dashboard that is similar to the Basalt X and a new green hue. It is also expected to get some new features such as cruise control and push button start. For more details, you can check out this report.