Top Car News Of The Week: Honda City Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio BS6, Citroen C5 Aircross Launch & Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Published On Apr 12, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Toyota Fortuner

Here's a dose of automotive news to ease your cabin fever

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio: Mahindra’s oldie, the Scorpio, will solder on into the BS6 era but without the option of the 4x4 drivetrain. What are the specifications, features and expected prices of the updated Scorpio? All answers here.

Extended Warranty: Among several anxieties in a car owner’s head right now is the validity of their cars’ warranty. That’s the reason some manufacturers have decided to extend the same to provide some peace of mind to their customers in these tough times. Here are the details.

Honda City Diesel: Honda has quietly discontinued the diesel version of the City, leaving us with just the BS6-compliant petrol variants of the sedan. But can we expect the Honda City diesel back anytime soon? Answer here.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift: The current generation Toyota Fortuner has been on sale since 2016 and it’s about time that it received a facelift. While the facelifted Fortuner is still in works, a few images of the model have been leaked on the internet. Here’s what it looks like.

Citroen C5 Aircross: The world seems to have come to a standstill thanks to the ongoing pandemic. That means the Citroen C5 Aircross, which was expected to make its India debut in September, will now only arrive early next year. Click here for the exact month and other details.

