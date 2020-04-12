  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop Car News Of The Week: Honda City Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio BS6, Citroen C5 Aircross Launch & Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Top Car News Of The Week: Honda City Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio BS6, Citroen C5 Aircross Launch & Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Published On Apr 12, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Toyota Fortuner

  • 17573 Views
  • Write a comment

Here's a dose of automotive news to ease your cabin fever

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio: Mahindra’s oldie, the Scorpio, will solder on into the BS6 era but without the option of the 4x4 drivetrain. What are the specifications, features and expected prices of the updated Scorpio? All answers here

Carmakers Extend Warranty Deadlines In Light Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Extended Warranty: Among several anxieties in a car owner’s head right now is the validity of their cars’ warranty. That’s the reason some manufacturers have decided to extend the same to provide some peace of mind to their customers in these tough times. Here are the details

BS4 Honda City Diesel Discontinued; Will Return With The New Model

Honda City Diesel: Honda has quietly discontinued the diesel version of the City, leaving us with just the BS6-compliant petrol variants of the sedan. But can we expect the Honda City diesel back anytime soon? Answer here.  

Toyota Fortuner BS6 Goes On Sale With No Change In Price

Toyota Fortuner Facelift: The current generation Toyota Fortuner has been on sale since 2016 and it’s about time that it received a facelift. While the facelifted Fortuner is still in works, a few images of the model have been leaked on the internet. Here’s what it looks like

Citroen C5 Aircross: The world seems to have come to a standstill thanks to the ongoing pandemic. That means the Citroen C5 Aircross, which was expected to make its India debut in September, will now only arrive early next year. Click here for the exact month and other details.

Read More on : Fortuner Automatic

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Toyota Fortuner

1 comment
1
B
bima
Apr 12, 2020 7:11:19 PM

No much excitement of this new facelift .Most things looks same .Hardly visible of any excitement

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    • Honda City
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Mahindra Scorpio
    • Citroen C5 Aircross

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    Which is your city ?