BS4 Honda City Diesel Discontinued; Will Return With The New Model

The sedan is now limited to a BS6 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been updated to BS6 but is limited to the Amaze for now.

In the sub-4 metre sedan, it makes 100PS and 200Nm; gets 5-speed MT and CVT options.

Honda will reintroduce the diesel engine on the City with the next generation model.

The launch of the fifth-gen City has been delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

With the implementation of BS6 emission norms on April 1, Honda has discontinued diesel variants of the City. The sedan is now limited to a 1.5-litre (119PS/145Nm) petrol engine and is priced from Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh. The diesel City, on the other hand, was priced from Rs 11.17 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS4 City diesel was powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produced 100PS and 200Nm mated to a 6-speed MT. Honda offers this engine in BS6 avatar as well but it is currently limited to the Amaze sedan. Honda will reintroduce the City diesel with the fifth-gen model, which will go on sale in the coming months along with WR-V and Jazz.

The new City was scheduled to be unveiled on March 16 but the event was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. While we will have to wait a bit more for the official unveiling of the new City, here is what we know about the sedan so for.

According to a RTO document, the City will be powered by the current 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, it will produce 121PS, 2PS more than the outgoing model. It will be offered with a manual as well as a CVT.

The BS6 version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be on offer. It will be offered with a 6-speed MT and is likely to get a CVT option as well.

The new City will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

Expected features include a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, LED headlamps and connected car tech.

Although Honda has not yet announced a launch date for the new City, we expect it to happen as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Prices of the new City are likely to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna facelift, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

