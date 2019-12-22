Top 5 Concept Cars From Auto Expo 2018 vs Production Models: Gallery

Published On Dec 22, 2019 12:00 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Seltos

Most of the cars in this list managed to retain their concept quirks even in production form

Concept cars are usually a manifestation of a manufacturer’s automaking abilities but they hardly ever make it to production form. In the rare instance that they do make it to the showroom floors, they look nowhere like their concept form. We take a walk down memory lane to assess how the concepts from the 2018 Auto Expo have panned out as production models. Take a look:

Tata H5X Concept (Harrier)

Launch: January 2019

The Tata H5X Concept was a major draw at the last expo and it has continued to draw hordes of customers to Tata dealerships as well. What’s worth noting is that the concept and the production model are as similar as a spork and a fork. Based on the OMEGA-ARC platform, the Harrier’s body panels are almost unchanged while headlamps and wheels have been updated to fulfil real-world requirements.

Kia SP Concept (Seltos)

Launch: August 2019

After making its global debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, the SP Concept managed to find favour among many buyers. The sales of the Seltos are off the charts taking Kia Motors to the fifth position in India. Except for a few panels and alloy wheel changes, the Seltos doesn’t look too different from the concept.

Tata 45X Concept (Altroz)

Launch: January 2020

Tata has been upping the ante with great looking cars such as the 45X concept. Reaching production as the Altroz, it follows the footsteps of its elder sibling, the Harrier. It’s based on the ALFA-ARC platform, which is ready for electrification as well. Its design remains as sleek as the concept but obviously gets headlamps, fog lamps, door handles, tail lamps and alloy wheels for roads. Moreover, the production-spec model is slightly shorter to tuck it under 4m like its rivals.

Maruti Future-S Concept (S-Presso)

Launch: September 2019

Breaking away from the crowd, the Maruti Future-S Concept turned heads at the expo but it wasn’t the same in its production form as the S-Presso. Unlike the rounded edges of the concept, the S-Presso boasts of a boxy, squared-off design language. It’s based on an all-new Heartect-K platform and is stacked between the Alto and the WagonR in Maruti’s product portfolio.

Mercedes EQC 400

Launch: Sometime in 2020

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has gotten rid of the illuminated front grille for a conventional chrome unit. The neon blue lighting effect has also been done away with on the road-going version. The production version gets outside rearview mirrors but its alloy wheels are bi-colour units that look quite close to the concept model. The rear has a connected LED tail light section but with a different light effect than the concept.

