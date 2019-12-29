Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Hyundai Aura, Mahindra Thar 2020, Auto Expo Lineups And Latest Spy Shots

Published On Dec 29, 2019 10:25 AM By Dhruv

Here is a round up of everything interesting that happened in the car world over the past week

Mahindra Thar Spied: The 2020 Thar has been spotted multiple times now and everytime it keeps looking closer to production. With an unveil at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo looking more and more likely, these could be one of the last spy shots we get of the 2020 Thar. Check them out here.

Hyundai Aura Launch: The Korean carmaker has set the date in stone, for the launch of its new sub-4 metre sedan Aura. Here’s when they will reveal the price.

Kia Seltos EV: The Seltos has been a hit in India and Kia plans to follow that up with an electrified version of the compact SUV. Find out all about it here.

Kia Carnival Coming Soon: Kia also has its next product for India sorted out, with it being the Carnival MPV. A premium offering, the Carnival will cater to those who want to upgrade from a Toyota Innova Crysta, to something bigger and better. Here’s when it will be launched.

Hyundai’s Auto Expo Lineup: What exactly has the country’s second largest carmaker got planned for you for the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo? Find out here.

