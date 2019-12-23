Kia Carnival Listed Online Ahead Of January 2020 Launch

Modified On Dec 23, 2019 05:30 PM By Rohit for Kia Carnival

The 50-second teaser gives glimpses of Carnival’s features including the rear entertainment package and the dual sunroofs

The Carnival will be Kia’s second offering for the Indian market.

It will get features such as three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and up to 8 airbags.

Kia is expected to offer the Carnival with a 2.2-litre diesel engine option with an 8-speed automatic gearbox only.

Expect the Carnival to be priced in the range of Rs 27 lakh to Rs 36 lakh (on-road).

It will come via the CKD (completely knocked down) route.

Kia Motors entered the Indian market with its compact SUV, the Seltos. Now, it has officially teased its upcoming MPV, the Carnival , on its Indian website. It will be launched in January 2020 and some dealers have already started accepting unofficial pre-launch orders of the MPV.

The teaser reveals a few of the MPV’s features including the distinct tiger-nose grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED projector headlamps with DRLs. It is now confirmed that the Carnival will get luxury captain seats in the second row with rear entertainment package, power rear sliding doors, dual sunroofs, and Kia’s UVO connected car technology as seen in the Seltos. Other features that are expected to be offered on the Carnival are three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and powered front seats with ventilated and heated function.

Also Read: New Kia Logo Seen In Trademark Applications

Under the hood, the India-spec Carnival will be powered by a BS6 2.2-litre diesel engine option that returns 202PS of power and 440Nm of torque. It is expected to come paired to an 8-speed automatic only just like its international version.

Also Read: Kia Plant Officially Complete, Ready For Upcoming Carnival & QYI