We Might See A Kia Seltos EV In 2020!

Published On Dec 24, 2019 11:33 AM By Dhruv.A

It might share its powertrain with the Hyundai Kona Electric

Kia Seltos EV concept in the works primarily for Asian markets.

Expected to be offered with two battery options: 39.2kWh and 64kWh, same as the Kona Electric.

Should get as many features as the Seltos such as an air purifier, heads-up display, and sunroof.

India launch timeline not yet disclosed.

After launching the Seltos with various fuel-powered powertrain options, Kia might add an electric powertrain to the suite. Yes, a recent report suggests that Kia Motors might be working on an electric prototype of the Seltos, which will debut in Asia followed much by Europe and America.

Codenamed the SP2 EV, it is likely to derive its powertrain from the Hyundai Kona EV and the Kia Soul EV. Expect it to get either a 64kWh battery pack unit or a 39.2kWh unit. Here are the specifications of the two:

Hyundai Kona 39.2kWh Hyundai Kona 64kWh Power 136PS 204PS Torque 395Nm 395Nm Battery Pack 39.2kWh 64kWh Range (WLTP Claimed) 289km 449km

The Kia Seltos is likely to be equipped with the bigger 64kWh battery pack only. The India-spec Kona Electric is only available with the 39.2kWh that has a claimed ARAI-rated range of 452km per charge.

While it’s too early to forecast, the Seltos EV could share its features with the ICE-powered SUV. So, expect equipment like an air purifier, touchscreen with UVO connected tech, HUD mode, sunroof, and ambient lighting.

The Kia Seltos EV is expected to debut next year in South Korea followed by other Asian countries. The Seltos EV’s India launch timeline isn’t available as yet but Kia is likely to spill the beans in the future as the electric car ecosystem and supporting infrastructure ripens over time. The EV race is gradually picking up pace in India with the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV slated to launch next month.

