Confirmed: Hyundai Aura To Be Launched On January 21

Published On Dec 24, 2019 01:37 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

The Maruti Dzire-rival will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options at launch

Hyundai officially unveiled the production-spec Aura on December 19.

It will get two petrol engines and one diesel motor.

The sedan borrows plenty of interior bits from the Grand i10 Nios.

It will get an 8-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control and wireless charging.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

The Aura was recently unveiled in its production-spec form on December 19. We have now come to know that Hyundai will officially launch the Aura on January 21. It is the successor to the Xcent and is based on the new Grand i10 Nios. Pre-launch bookings are expected to begin from the first week of January.

Hyundai’s newest sub-4m sedan will be offered with three BS6-compliant engines: two petrol and one diesel. One of the two petrol units will be the Nios’ 1.2-litre engine that makes 83PS of power and 114Nm of torque while the other will be a detuned version of the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo that produces 100PS and 172Nm. The Aura will also be offered with the Nios’ 1.2-litre diesel engine (75PS/190Nm). While Hyundai will offer the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT, the 1.0-litre turbo unit will only come with a 5-speed gearbox.

It gets features such as C-shaped tail lamps with LED inserts, a shark fin antenna, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector fog lamps and headlamps, and a blacked-out trapezoidal grille with integrated boomerang-shaped LED DRLs.

(pictured: Grand i10 Nios' cabin)

Even though Hyundai hasn’t revealed the interiors of the Aura, it is likely to feature the same layout as the Nios. The sub-4m sedan will be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 5.3-inch digital MID in the instrument cluster, and wireless charging.