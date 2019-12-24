Fully Loaded 2020 Mahindra Thar Spied, Looks Ready For Launch

Published On Dec 24, 2019 04:12 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar 2020

Mahindra is expected to debut the new Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo

Looks quite similar to the new Jeep Wrangler.

Gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Features disc brakes at all four corners.

Will get factory fitted hard-top version this time around.

Expect it to attract a price hike over the current model, especially for the hard-top version.

Mahindra is expected to debut the new-gen Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo in February with a launch shortly after. Although the carmaker has not officially revealed any details of the upcoming off-roader, a series of spy shots have revealed a whole lot about the new-gen Thar. In the latest, a full equipped hard-top version of the Thar was spied. The upcoming Thar will get a hard-top version straight from the factory for the first time.

In the latest spy shots, the Thar looks production-spec and ready to hit the showroom floors. The test mule features 5-spoke alloy wheels, cladding mounted turn indicators, daytime runnings LEDs, LED tail lamps, and rear disc brakes.

We also know that the SUV is expected to be available with a petrol engine as well this time around. It is likely to be mated to a 6-speed manual as well as an automatic gearbox. Rumours also suggest that the new Thar could receive a new 2.0-litre diesel engine similar to the new-gen Scorpio and XUV500. It will continue to get 4x4 drivetrain like the outgoing model.

Expect the new Thar to be well equipped on the tech front as well. Along with safety features like multiple airbags, ABS and parking sensors, Mahindra might also offer features like touchscreen infotainment system and auto AC making it a more premium offering.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Thar is likely to attract a price hike over the current model courtesy of more features, factory-fitted hard-top, and new BS6 petrol and diesel engines. However, the introduction of a petrol engine might keep the starting prices of the Thar at an arm’s length of the current model, which is priced from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image Source: vivekpvijay51@gmail.com

