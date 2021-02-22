Top 10 Things You Should Know About Skoda Kushaq, Upcoming Rival To Hyundai Creta And Kia Seltos

Published On Feb 22, 2021 08:00 AM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

Skoda’s upcoming SUV is yet to be unveiled, but there’s plenty to get excited about

Skoda is about to enter the Indian compact SUV space with the Kushaq. It will be a rival to the dominance of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as premium offerings in the segment. While the reveal is around the corner, launch is still some time away. Here are the top 10 things you should know about Skoda’s new heavily localised product in years:

Why is it called the Kushaq?

Skoda states that they were inspired by the Sanskrit word for a king or emperor and thus used that word to name their compact SUV as the Kushaq. It also follows the pattern for how Skoda names its SUV offerings: start with a ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’. For instance, the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq.

It’ll be a petrol-only offering

Ahead of the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, Volkswagen Group India had announced it will be ditching the diesel engine in India. So it is no surprise that even the Kushaq will be a petrol-only SUV from the Czech brand. The engines on offer will be the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol units with an automatic option for both.

Multiple transmission offerings (including a DSG)

Skoda has confirmed that the three-pot 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will get the choice of a 6-speed manual and torque convertor automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine will be paired with the same quick shifting 7-speed DSG as seen in premium Skodas or a 6-speed manual..

First new offering as part of India 2.0

In 2018, Skoda and Volkswagen (as part of the VW Group) announced a strategy to develop models specifically for the Indian market. This strategy was dubbed as India 2.0 and the Skoda Kushaq is the first, all-new model to be launched under it.

First model in India to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform

In order to make India-specific models, the VW group localised its smallest modular platform, MQB-A0. The Skoda Kushaq is the first new model to be built on the new MQB-A0-IN platform (IN for India). Upcoming Skoda-VW models like the Volkswagen Taigun (to launch soon after the Kushaq) and the successor to the Rapid and Vento will be underpinned by the same.

It’ll be fun to drive

Skoda models in India are popular among enthusiasts for the driving experience. CarDekho was recently invited to test out some pre-production prototypes of the Kushaq and those stuck true to the brand’s reputation. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol offered good slow-speed driveability which is handy for city use while the punchier 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit would be better for road trips. However, we’ll have to wait and see what the final model is like to drive nearer the launch.

Plenty of legroom

The details of the Kushaq are being closely guarded by Skoda but they did inform us that the Kushaq’s wheelbase is even longer than that of the more premium Karoq SUV. As a result, we expect the Skoda SUV to offer a spacious cabin with sufficient legroom for both front and rear passengers.

ESC as standard

Yep, the Skoda Kushaq will offer electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. Other safety features on offer will include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Striking road presence

The Vision IN Concept previewed the design for the Kushaq and we were told that the final car will look very similar. While the unveil is a couple of weeks away, the carmaker recently showcased the first official design sketches of the production-spec car. Based on those, the Kushaq is expected to feature an imposing front fascia with a bold grille, muscular wheel arches and a sporty rear end. All combined, the new Skoda SUV is likely to make its presence known, especially among its good-looking rivals.

India launch by May-June 202

Skoda will launch the Kushaq in India a couple of months after its world premiere on March 18 (also in India). The exact date is not yet known but we have it on good authority that it will be arriving this summer, by June 2021.

Expected pricing & Rivals

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Variants with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit would likely be the more affordable choice while the more powerful engine with the DSG automatic would make up the premium end of the list. It will be going up against similarly priced compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as more affordable variants of bigger SUVs like the Tata Hector and MG Hector.

