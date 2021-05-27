Top 10 Most Affordable Cars Equipped With A Tyre Pressure Monitor

Published On May 27, 2021 08:29 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable car in this list

Tyre pressure monitoring system is one of the latest and most useful features which has trickled down from premium cars to budget cars. With this feature, you can check the real-time pressure (psi) of the tyre and you will be notified if the tyre is deflated or even if the pressure is below the suggested limit. While the Hyundai i20 is the only one in its segment to offer one, the Magnite is the most affordable one. Many subcompact SUVs also offer this feature.

So, if you are looking for a car with a tyre pressure monitor, here are your choices:

1. Nissan Magnite

The top-end XV Premium variant of the Magnite is offered with TPMS, priced starting from Rs 7.68 lakh.

However, here, you can’t check the real-time pressure figures, but just low pressure or the deflation status.

You get it with turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated engines, both.

It retails from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

2. Hyundai i20

Hyundai offers TPMS from the mid-spec Sportz variant, priced starting from Rs 7.69 lakh.

You can check the real-time pressure here, and on all the other cars in this list except for the Magnite.

The i20 retails from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

3. Tata Nexon

The Nexon is offered with TPMS from the second-to-top XZ+ (S) variant, priced from Rs 10.55 lakh.

It retails from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh.

4. Ford Ecosport

The Ecosport comes with TPMS only for the recently launched SE variant, which retails from Rs 10.69 lakh.

This variant gets a TPMS with a tyre puncture repair kit, as there’s no spare wheel mounted on the boot. Rest of the variants do not get this feature.

It is priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 11.69 lakh.

5. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai offers TPMS from the second-from-base EX variant, priced from Rs 10.96 lakh.

With the EX, S and SX you only get an indicator and cannot check the psi figures or even the affected tyre.

The top-spec SX(O) lets you check the real-time tyre pressure.

The Creta is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh.

6. Honda City

The fifth-generation Honda City comes with TPMS as standard for all the three variants: V, VX and ZX.

It retails from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh.

7. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai offers the Venue with TPMS on the SX+ and top-end SX(O) variants, priced from Rs 11.12 lakh.

The Venue retails from Rs 6.92 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh.

8. Mahindra XUV300

The top-spec W8 (O) of the Mahindra XUV300 comes with Tyretronics (TPMS), priced from Rs 11.46 lakh.

You can also check the direction of the tyre here.

The XUV300 retails from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh.

9. Kia Sonet

The HTX+ and top-end GTX+ variant of the Sonet are equipped with TPMS, which retail from Rs 11.75 lakh.

Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh.

10. Mahindra Thar

TPMS is offered on the top-end LX variant of the Thar, priced from Rs 12.80 lakh.

With the Thar’s Tyretronic system, you can also check the direction of the tyre where it’s pointed.

It retails from Rs 12.11 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh.

(all prices ex-showroom)

