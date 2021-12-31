Top 10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Launching In 2022

Published On Dec 31, 2021 09:29 AM By CarDekho

A host of cars are set to be launched next year, including facelifted and next-generation versions, new CNG variants, and some brand new models

2021 was a year of some big launches across various segments, including the sub-Rs 10 lakh category that is now flourishing with options. As we walk into a new year, a host of manufacturers have already lined up more offerings for this category. If you are in the market for a new car under Rs 10 lakh, you might want to go through this article. We have put together a list of the top 10 cars that are set to be launched in 2022 under Rs 10 lakh, take a look:

New-gen Alto

Expected starting price: Rs 3.5 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country. However, the entry-level car feels dated in comparison to its more modern rivals. Maruti Suzuki is now finally working on launching a new-gen version of the Alto, likely based on the same Heartect platform as the S-Presso.

We expect the addition of features like Maruti Suzuki's Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all four power windows, LED DRLs, wheel caps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more. Under the hood will likely be the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine as the current model. This engine makes 48PS of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque.

Citroen C3

Expected starting price: Rs 5.5 lakh

Citroen is planning to enter the sub-compact space with the C3 that was revealed in 2021, and was described by the company’s CEO Vincent Cobee as a “hatchback with a twist”. Apart from the quirky styling that Citroen cars are known for, the SUV is also expected to be high on features. Citroen claims that the C3 will offer ‘market-leading comfort and spaciousness’.

Based on the CMP modular platform, the C3 will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. No diesel engine will be offered with the car. Upon arrival, the Citroen C3 will face competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch and even Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite.

Tata Tiago/Tigor CNG Expected starting price: Rs 6 lakh

Test mules of the CNG powered Tiago and Tigor were spied on test in 2021, and a launch is expected to take place early next year. The compact cars are currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 86PS and 113Nm. The CNG variant will likely be offered in a detuned state with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The CNG kit will result in a reduced running cost, thus boosting sales.

No other changes are expected to be made to either of the cars. The features on offer with the two cars will include 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear defogger with wiper (Tiago), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, a 7-inch digital speedo as well as a cooled glovebox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

Expected starting price: Rs 6 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno might be the top-selling premium hatchback in India, but the segment is now thriving with competitors that offer better equipment and powertrain options at a similar price point. Hence, Maruti Suzuki has decided to introduce yet another facelift for the hatchback, but this time around, the changes will be noteworthy.

An image of what is likely the updated Baleno has been doing the rounds of the internet, revealing a redesigned front fascia and new wraparound taillights. Another interior shot revealed a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, restyled air-con vents, as well as a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Other additions could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech with remote functions.'

Hyundai Venue facelift

Expected starting price: Rs 7.5 lakh

A camouflaged prototype of the Hyundai Venue facelift was spotted recently, revealing some major design changes at the rear including an updated tailgate, along with redesigned tail-lamps and a rear bumper. The front-end could also receive some changes like a new grille, updated headlights and redesigned front bumper. Some minor changes are also expected to be made inside the cabin, including a larger infotainment system.

The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged. Hyundai currently offers the pre-facelift Venue with 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol motor is offered with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic), iMT (clutchless manual), and a 6-speed manual, 1.2-litre petrol with a 5-speed manual, and the diesel with a 6-speed manual.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Expected starting price: Rs 8 lakh

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian automobile industry. As compared to its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is lacking behind as far as equipment is concerned. While a facelift in 2020 brought along some minor changes to make it feel more modern, a generational update is due next year.

First and foremost, the ‘Vitara’ prefix will be dropped from the SUV’s name. The equipment list is set to undergo a drastic change with the inclusion of an electric sunroof, a larger infotainment display, wireless charger, paddle shifters (automatic only), and even connected-car tech. Powering the SUV will likely be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech producing 105PS and 138Nm.

Toyota Belta

Expected starting price: Rs 8.8 lakh

After the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively, Toyota is now set to borrow its third product from Maruti Suzuki for the Indian market. Known as the Belta, the compact sedan is nothing but a rebadged version of the Maruti Ciaz.

Powering the Toyota Belta will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the Ciaz. This engine belts out 105PS of max power and 138Nm of peak torque, and will continue to be offered with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed torque converter auto with mild-hybrid tech. Upon arrival, the Belta will take on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, as well as its doppelganger, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Toyota Rumion

Expected starting price: Rs 8 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is next on Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s list to be borrowed, rebadged and sold in India. The ‘Rumion’ will sit below the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s portfolio, henceforth becoming the most affordable Toyota MPV in the country. Apart from the Toyota badging, no other changes are expected to be made to the car.

That being said, the Maruti Suzuki MPV is currently offered with projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay, push-button start-stop, ventilated front cup holders, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and a reverse parking camera; all of which will make it to the Rumion too.

Tata Altroz DCT

Expected starting price: Rs 9.5 lakh

While Tata offers the Altroz with three different powertrains including a turbo-petrol motor, a 5-speed manual gearbox is offered with the three as standard. In contrast, all its rivals are offered with an optional automatic transmission, and Tata certainly doesn’t wanna be left behind. The homegrown manufacturer is working on introducing a DCT (dual-clutch automatic) for the hatchback.

It should be noted that the new automatic gearbox is expected to be reserved for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/140Nm). The Altroz is also currently available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 86PS/113Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel motor producing 90PS power and 200Nm torque.

Mahindra eKUV100

Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh

The fully-electric version of the KUV100 has been in the pipeline for a long time. The electric car has been spotted testing in production-ready form a couple of times, and we expect Mahindra to officially introduce the car to the market in 2022. Upon arrival, the eKUV100 will become one of the most affordable electric cars in the market

As compared to the petrol-powered KUV100 NXT, we believe the electric version will feature some visual changes, while the equipment list will likely be retained. The eKUV100 will likely be fitted with a 15.9kWh battery that powers a single electric motor rated at 54PS/120Nm. The car is expected to have a claimed range of around 150km.