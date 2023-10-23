Modified On Oct 23, 2023 04:38 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The entry-level Jimny Zeta variant is being offered with the maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is offering the Jimny Zeta with cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 each.

The top-spec Alpha trim doesn’t get a cash discount while it has an exchange bonus of just Rs 20,000.

The Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 4WD as standard.

Prices of the Maruti SUV range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki presently has 4 SUV offerings in its lineup, of which 3 are sold via the premium Nexa showrooms. There are no benefits on models like the Maruti Brezza, Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Fronx, leaving only the Maruti Jimny with special discounts available in October 2023.

Offers On Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is offering the discounts mentioned above on only the entry-level Zeta trim of the Jimny. This offer was only made available from October 20, and is valid till October 31.

The top-spec Alpha variants don’t get any cash discount but come with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Has Sold Over 10 Lakh Automatic Cars Till Date, 65 Percent Units Sold Are AMT

What Powers The Off-roader?

Maruti has equipped the India-spec 5-door Jimny with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/134Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox option. It gets a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) as standard.

Variants, Prices And Rivals

The Maruti Jimny is sold in only two broad variants – Zeta and Alpha – priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

Related: Made-in-India Maruti Jimny 5-door Takes The Export Route

Read More on : Jimny on road price