This Is How The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Variant Looks Like In 10 Real-life Images

The MX3, despite being a lower-spec variant, offers premium features like LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a wireless phone charger

After a long wait, the Mahindra Thar Roxx went on sale in August 2024, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L. We have now got hold of some real-life images of the lower-spec MX3, which we have detailed in 10 images:

Front

The MX3 variant comes with LED projector headlights and LED turn indicators on the front fender. It lacks LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and fog lamps but features a silver treatment on the front bumper.

Side

The Thar Roxx MX3 is fitted with 18-inch black steel wheels without covers. Turn indicators are mounted on the front wheel arches, which have thick black cladding. It also gets a sidestep on both sides to help for easier ingress/egress. The ORVMs, front door handles, and roof are all finished in black, which further enhances its rugged look.

Rear

The Thar Roxx MX3 has C-shaped LED tail lights, with the spare wheel (the same size as the regular steel wheels on this variant) mounted on the tailgate which features a cover and the rear parking camera. Mahindra has also equipped the Thar Roxx MX3 with both a rear wiper and washer, along with a rear defogger. The rear bumper has a silver treatment similar to the front bumper.

Interior, Features And Safety

The Thar Roxx MX3’s cabin features a dual-tone white and black finish, with black and grey fabric seats. All seats have adjustable headrests and the driver-side front seat is height-adjustable as well. The interior mostly uses hard plastics, with no soft-touch materials on the dashboard or doors.

The rear seats have a centre armrest with cupholders and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Rear passengers also get AC vents and a 15W Type-C USB charging port.

The dashboard includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, along with an analogue instrument cluster that has a multi-information display (MID). Other features include a 4-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), steering-mounted audio controls, and manual AC. However, it does not offer a sunroof or ventilated seats.

For safety, it has 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes (with the petrol variant only), hill hold and hill descent control, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The MX3 variant of the Thar Roxx offers a choice between both petrol and diesel engines, both featuring a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 177 PS 152 PS Torque 380 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic Drivetrain RWD RWD

The turbo-petrol engine also comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox in other variants. The diesel engine in higher variants is tuned for more power delivering 175 PS and 380 Nm. In the higher variants, the diesel engine with an automatic gearbox offers a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup.

Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh. Other variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh. This 5-door Thar model competes with the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

