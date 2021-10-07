This Diwali, Get Up To Rs 28,000 Off On Tata Cars

Published On Oct 07, 2021 12:28 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

There’s no benefits available on the Safari and Altroz this month

Tata has rolled out Diwali offers of up to Rs 28,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Nexon EV. However, the Altroz, Tigor EV, and the Safari don’t have any special deals on them.

All the model-wise offers here:

Tata Tiago

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

These above-mentioned offers are only available on the Tiago’s base-spec XE and mid-spec XT Optional variants.

The other variants (XT, XZ, and XZ Plus) are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The cash and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

The Tata Tiago retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The Tata Tigor gets total discounts of up to Rs 28,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The subcompact sedan is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 20,000

The above-mentioned offers are only on the Nexon diesel.

The petrol variants only get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

There’s no cash discount available this month.

The Nexon is priced between Rs 7.28 lakh and Rs 13.23 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 15,000

If you go for the Nexon EV XZ+ variant, you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

However, if you opt for the top-spec XZ Lux, then you’d only be eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

It retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount - Total Rs 15,000

There’s no cash or corporate discount available on the Harrier this October, but only an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The SUV retails from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for the exact details.

