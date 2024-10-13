All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Compact SUVs Waiting Period This October: Will You Get Your Car By Diwali?

Published On Oct 13, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta

  • 768 Views
  • Write a comment

Models from Honda, Maruti, and Kia not only have the shortest waiting periods, but are also readily available in a few major cities

Waiting Period on Compact SUVs

During this festive season, you might encounter extended waiting times on compact SUVs, especially if you are planning to buy the Hyundai or Toyota models. Whereas, Maruti and Honda’s compact SUVs command least waiting period and are also readily available for delivery in some cities. In this article, we have detailed the waiting period of the compact SUV segment in the 20 major cities of India:

City

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta N Line

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun

MG Astor

New Delhi

1 month

5 months

1 month

2.5-4 months

1.5 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

0.5 month

Bengaluru

No Waiting

2 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

1 week

1 month

3 months

1 week

1-2 months

Mumbai

1-1.5 month

2-3 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

1-2 months

0.5 month

1 month

Hyderabad

No Waiting

2 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

0.5-1 month

Pune

No Waiting

1 month

1-1.5 months

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

Chennai

1 month

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

1 month

1.5 month

No Waiting

Jaipur

1 month

6-7 months

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1 month

No Waiting

N.A.

No Waiting

No Waiting

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

Gurugram

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

0.5 month

1 month

1 month

1 month

Lucknow

1 month

6 months

3-4 months

3-4 months

0.5 month

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

0.5 month

Kolkata

0.5-1 month

1 month

1 month

2.5-4 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

Thane

No Waiting

1 month

1-1.5 months

2 months

No Waiting

0.5 month

1-2 months

0.5 month

1 month

Surat

No Waiting

2-3 months

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1 month

0.5 month

1-2 Months

1 week

1 month

Ghaziabad

0.5-1 month

5-6 months

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1 month

Chandigarh

0.5 month

5-6 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

1-1.5 months

0.5 month

1-2 months

Coimbatore

No Waiting

3-6 months

1 months

2.5-4 months

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

0.5 month

Patna

1 month

4-6 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

0.5 month

0.5 month

1 month

Faridabad

0.5-1 month

4-5 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

1 month

Indore

1-1.5 month

3 months

2-3 months

1.5 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

2 months

1 month

1 month

Noida

1 month

6 months

2-3 months

1.5 months

1 month

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

No Waiting

1 month

Key Takeaways

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of around 1 month, but buyers in Mumbai and Indore have to wait up to 1.5 months to take their compact SUV home. Those residing in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Surat can take the delivery immediately.

  • Among all the models in this segment, the Toyota Hyryder has the highest wait time here, stretching up to seven months in Jaipur, while its average waiting period is 4 months. That said, it is available within a month in Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata and Thane.

Hyundai Creta

  • Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta in Lucknow will have to wait up to 4 months. Buyers in cities like Chennai, Gurugram, and Surat can drive away their car immediately this October. The average waiting period of the Creta in the top 20 cities is 1.5 months.

  • The sportier version of the Creta, the Creta N Line, has an average wait time of around 2 months but buyers in Chennai and Gurugram can get immediate possession. However, its waiting period can go up to 4 months in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Coimbatore.

Kia Seltos

  • The Kia Seltos is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane, while it has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities. Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s compact SUV home.

  • Buyers in 12 of the 20 cities mentioned above, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Faridabad, and Indore, can bring the Honda Elevate home immediately. If you live in Chandigarh, you’ll get your hands on Honda's compact SUV in 2 months, while the average waiting period is half a month only.

  • The Skoda Kushaq’s average waiting period is around 3 months, but buyers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune can take delivery of the car immediately. Those living in Bengaluru will have to wait up to 3 months to get their car.

Taigun

  • Getting your hands on the Volkswagen Taigun is relatively easy, as it has an average waiting time of only half a month this October. The Taigun has no waiting period in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Noida while buyers in Chennai, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 1.5 months to get the delivery.

MG Astor

  • MG Astor will make you wait for a maximum of up to 2 months in cities like Bengaluru and Chandigarh, but in many cities like Chennai, Jaipur, and Kolkata, there’s no waiting period on MG’s compact SUV.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Creta on road price

Y
Published by
Yashika
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
  • BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs.1.39 - 1.49 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Compact SUVs Waiting Period This October: Will You Get Your Car By Diwali?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience