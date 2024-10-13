Compact SUVs Waiting Period This October: Will You Get Your Car By Diwali?

Published On Oct 13, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta

Models from Honda, Maruti, and Kia not only have the shortest waiting periods, but are also readily available in a few major cities

During this festive season, you might encounter extended waiting times on compact SUVs, especially if you are planning to buy the Hyundai or Toyota models. Whereas, Maruti and Honda’s compact SUVs command least waiting period and are also readily available for delivery in some cities. In this article, we have detailed the waiting period of the compact SUV segment in the 20 major cities of India:

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1 month 5 months 1 month 2.5-4 months 1.5 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 0.5 month Bengaluru No Waiting 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 1 week 1 month 3 months 1 week 1-2 months Mumbai 1-1.5 month 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5 month No Waiting No Waiting 1-2 months 0.5 month 1 month Hyderabad No Waiting 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 0.5-1 month Pune No Waiting 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 month Chennai 1 month 2 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month No Waiting 1 month 1.5 month No Waiting Jaipur 1 month 6-7 months No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month No Waiting N.A. No Waiting No Waiting Ahmedabad No Waiting 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month Gurugram No Waiting 1 month No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 1 month Lucknow 1 month 6 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 0.5 month Kolkata 0.5-1 month 1 month 1 month 2.5-4 months No Waiting No Waiting 1-1.5 months 0.5 month No Waiting Thane No Waiting 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months No Waiting 0.5 month 1-2 months 0.5 month 1 month Surat No Waiting 2-3 months No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month 0.5 month 1-2 Months 1 week 1 month Ghaziabad 0.5-1 month 5-6 months 1.5 months 1 month 1 month No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month Chandigarh 0.5 month 5-6 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1-2 months Coimbatore No Waiting 3-6 months 1 months 2.5-4 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 0.5 month Patna 1 month 4-6 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month No Waiting 0.5 month 0.5 month 1 month Faridabad 0.5-1 month 4-5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting 1 month No Waiting 1 month Indore 1-1.5 month 3 months 2-3 months 1.5 months 0.5 month No Waiting 2 months 1 month 1 month Noida 1 month 6 months 2-3 months 1.5 months 1 month No Waiting 1-1.5 months No Waiting 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of around 1 month, but buyers in Mumbai and Indore have to wait up to 1.5 months to take their compact SUV home. Those residing in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Surat can take the delivery immediately.

Among all the models in this segment, the Toyota Hyryder has the highest wait time here, stretching up to seven months in Jaipur, while its average waiting period is 4 months. That said, it is available within a month in Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata and Thane.

Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta in Lucknow will have to wait up to 4 months. Buyers in cities like Chennai, Gurugram, and Surat can drive away their car immediately this October. The average waiting period of the Creta in the top 20 cities is 1.5 months.

The sportier version of the Creta, the Creta N Line, has an average wait time of around 2 months but buyers in Chennai and Gurugram can get immediate possession. However, its waiting period can go up to 4 months in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Coimbatore.

The Kia Seltos is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane, while it has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities. Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s compact SUV home.

Buyers in 12 of the 20 cities mentioned above, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Faridabad, and Indore, can bring the Honda Elevate home immediately. If you live in Chandigarh, you’ll get your hands on Honda's compact SUV in 2 months, while the average waiting period is half a month only.

The Skoda Kushaq’s average waiting period is around 3 months, but buyers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune can take delivery of the car immediately. Those living in Bengaluru will have to wait up to 3 months to get their car.

Getting your hands on the Volkswagen Taigun is relatively easy, as it has an average waiting time of only half a month this October. The Taigun has no waiting period in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Noida while buyers in Chennai, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 1.5 months to get the delivery.

MG Astor will make you wait for a maximum of up to 2 months in cities like Bengaluru and Chandigarh, but in many cities like Chennai, Jaipur, and Kolkata, there’s no waiting period on MG’s compact SUV.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Creta on road price