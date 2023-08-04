Modified On Aug 04, 2023 11:07 AM By Shreyash

Most brands have registered positive month-on-month (MoM) sales growth

The car sales figures for July 2023 are out, and as usual, Maruti Suzuki sits atop the charts; and this time it enjoyed a decent growth as well. Following Maruti, only three carmakers – Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mahindra – have registered a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 10 percent. The sales distribution for the top performing car manufacturers in India is detailed below in the table.

Brands July 2023 June 2023 MoM Growth (%) July 2022 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,52,126 1,33,027 14.4% 1,42,850 6.5% Hyundai 50,701 50,001 1.4% 50,500 0.4% Tata 47,630 47,240 0.8% 47,506 0.3% Mahindra 36,205 32,585 11.1% 27,771 30.4% Toyota 20,759 18,237 13.8% 19,693 5.4% Kia 20,002 19,391 3.2% 22,022 -9.2% MG 5,012 5,125 -2.2% 4,013 24.9% Honda 4,864 5,080 -4.3% 6,784 -28.3% Skoda 4,207 3,966 6.1% 4,447 -5.4% Volkswagen 3,814 3,394 12.4% 2,915 30.8%

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki crossed the 1.5 lakh sales mark, registering the highest MoM growth of over 14 percent. The gap between Maruti and the second best-selling carmaker, Hyundai, is over 1 lakh units. In fact, the mass-market brand sells more cars per month than the next three best-selling carmakers combined.

Hyundai continues to be the second best-selling car manufacturer in India, crossing over 50,000 unit sales in July 2023. Its month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales growth figures indicate strong demand for Hyundai cars, likely boosted with the launch of the new Exter micro-SUV.

Tata has shown consistency in both month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales. The Indian carmaker is lining up to expand production capacity and is currently working on facelifts for Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, which are expected to be launched next year.

Mahindra has registered a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 11 percent, while its year-on-year (YoY) growth stands at 30.4 percent. Mahindra has also clarified that it will focus on increasing its production capacity over the next six months to bring down the waiting period on its SUVs.

Toyota has overtaken Kia to become the fifth best-selling carmaker in India by selling over 20,000 units in July 2023. The automaker is currently witnessing high waiting periods on its MPVs, and city-wise data is detailed in this story.

Though Kia was able to achieve a positive month-on-month (MoM) sales growth of 3.2 percent, its year-on-year (YoY) sales went down by over 2,000 units. It slipped to the sixth spot in the sales table. Kia has recently launched the updated Seltos, which is expected to help the carmaker regain sales momentum in the country.

The next best-selling carmaker for the month was MG with over 5,000 vehicles sold. That’s a drop of around 75 percent from the brand above it. While its MoM sales declined by 2 percent, MG has shown a YoY growth of nearly 25 percent.