Hyundai Planning N Line Versions Of Its Electric Vehicles

Published On May 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Ioniq

The IONIQ 5 could be the first model to get the N treatment

Hyundai has confirmed its electric vehicles could also get the N Line performance treatment soon.

The brand recently unveiled the IONIQ 5 EV, which is offered with two battery pack options in RWD and AWD configurations.

Its N Line version will offer a higher output.

It could also get a bigger battery pack and several visual enhancements.

Hyundai recently revealed its first performance-focused SUV: the Kona N Line. On the sidelines of the unveiling, Hyundai announced its electric vehicles could get the performance-focused N Line treatment.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5, the brand’s latest electric vehicle, could be the first electric recipient of the N Line performance badge. The new EV is a midsize crossover offered with AWD and RWD drivetrains and two battery pack options: 72.6kWh and 58kWh. Both the packs are offered with AWD and RWD options, the more powerful one being the 72.6kWh and AWD combination. It produces 306PS and 605Nm and sprints from 0-100kmph in 5.2 seconds.

It can be fully charged with a fast charger of up to 350kW in just 18 minutes. A range of 100 kilometres can be achieved in just 5 minutes of charging.

The IONIQ 5 EV features powered front seats, sliding rear seats, 12-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment displays, semi-autonomous driving assist, remote parking assist, Blue Link connected car technology, a surround-view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist, and a heads-up display.

Hyundai is also considering the N Line series for India, starting with the i20, which has already been spied. However, unlike the power-packed N Line models in the global market, we may just see a minor bump in power and visual enhancements.