Modified On Oct 23, 2023 09:55 AM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

f you like a special finish for your special car, there are some brands in India that offer a matte finish from factory and at a reasonable price

For those of us who see the car as more than a means of transport and see it as an extension of oneself, we want a car that stands out from the rest. Until recently, getting a distinctive paint job other than red, blue, white or silver meant going to an aftermarket service. These days, more and more brands are offering a wider range of exterior finishes. But there are some brands that are taking that experience to another level by offering you something even more special - a matte paint job.

A flat matte finish comes across as a more premium option compared to usual metallic finish which has more of a shine. In case you prefer a darker, more muted shade for your new car, here are 7 mass-market models available today that let you embrace your dark side:

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition

Priced from Rs 16.19 lakh

The Kushaq Matte Edition was introduced in July 2023 and it is available with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options with both automatic and manual transmissions. That said, the matte edition version of the Skoda compact SUV is limited to just 500 units, so only a few might still be up for grabs.

The limited-edition Skoda Kushaq variant gets a Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish, gloss black hi lights on the door handles, ORVMs and the rear spoiler. That said, some chrome has been retained by the company on the grille, tailgate and window lining areas.

Also Check Out: Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Style Variants Get The 10-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Again

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition

Priced from Rs 15.52 lakh

Like the Kushaq SUV, the Skoda Slavia sedan too gets the matte treatment. The Slavia Matte edition is based on the top-end Style variant and carries a premium of Rs 40,000. This variant recently brought back the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well. It gets a Carbon Steel exterior paint in matte finish, gloss black outside mirrors, B-pillar and door handles.

To maintain contrast, the front grille and window line are finished in a chrome finish. Meanwhile the diamond-cut wheels help in the theme as well.

The Skoda Slavia matte edition is available with both turbo-petrol engines and all their transmission options.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge

Priced from Rs 17.62 lakh

Like its Skoda sedan sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Matte Edition arrived this October. It too is available with the same Carbon Steel exterior paint in matte finish. However, while the bookings have opened for the sedan, the deliveries are expected to commence in a few weeks. Volkswagen has said that only a limited number of this special variant would be made available to the customers on a first-come first-serve basis.

The special matte exterior finish is limited to the Virtus GT variants. These are powered by a 150PS 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG Automatic.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge

Priced from Rs 18.56 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun got its matte edition option earlier than the Virtus. The Taigun Matte Edition comes with the Carbon Steel paint, chrome highlights as well as red accents on the sides and both the bumpers.

Like the Virtus, Volkswagen offers the Taigun Matte Edition only on the top-end GT trims that use the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Check Out: These Are The Top 7 Cars In India With A 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Kia X-Line Variants Of Sonet, Seltos and Carens

While Skoda and Volkswagen are offering the matte paint finish as a limited edition offering, Kia has made it a staple of the lineup with a top-of-the-line variant called the X-Line.The feature list is based on the top-spec GT-Line variant. The X-Line models are finished in an Xclusive Matte Granite colour.

Kia Sonet X-Line: The front gets a piano black grille and blacked out front fascia. Other chrome/silver details on the Sonet X-line are the strips along the bottom of the doors, and above the faux diffuser on the rear bumper. It comes with 16-inch crystal-cut dual tone alloys with a gloss black outline.

The insides get an upholstery theme of Splendid Sage Green and Black with contrast red stitching. It is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh, offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains, but only with an automatic transmission.

Kia Seltos X-Line: The updated Seltos X-Line gets the same exterior and interior finish as the Sonet X-Line with the blacked out front fascia and piano black grille. However, the Seltos X-Line does not get any silver garnish along the sides or on the rear bumper. There are a lot more Sage Green sections inside the cabin. Kia offers the Seltos X-Line with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, with the automatic transmissions only. However, here, the X-Line is not only based on the top-spec GT-Line variants and is available from Rs 19.60 lakh.

Kia Carens X-Line: The Kia Carens MPV is the newest from the lineup to get the X-Line treatment. Apart from the same Graphite matte exterior and green accents inside the cabin, the Carens X-Line is offered with a rear seat entertainment package as well. This infotainment unit can be controlled by the user's mobile phone via an app. Here too, the matte exterior is limited to the automatic variants of the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. It is based on the top-spec Luxury Plus (6-seater) variant priced from Rs 18.94 lakh.

While the Matte Edition cars offered by the various car makers are mechanically identical to the regular versions, the exterior visual treatment is a delight to owners and makes their ride stand apart from the others. The customers also get a chance to own a limited edition model that doesn’t cause a massive dent in the pockets.

All prices listed in this story are ex-showroom, India

Read More on : Seltos diesel