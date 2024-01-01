Published On Jan 01, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

Although there are only three models on the list, all are facelifted SUVs belonging to different segments

Even though 2023 was a hectic year full of new cars entering the market, the auto industry is not looking to slow down in 2024, right from January. The first month of 2024 is set to bring as many as three new launches (all facelifted SUVs) and will probably also see the unveiling of an electric micro SUV. Here are all the details:

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

Launch On: January 8

Expected Price: Rs 1.35 crore

Back in early 2023, the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS was revealed alongside the updated Maybach GLS 600. With the update, the GLS got a more sober design on the outside while the cabin is mostly unchanged, with the exception of a few new features such as an air purifier and the rear entertainment screens. In terms of powertrain choices, the GLS facelift will offer increased performance, although with the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Launch On: January 16

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

In 2024, Hyundai will begin its 2024 onslaught with the facelifted Creta, giving the current-generation its first midlife update. Expect to see an updated exterior and interior design alongside new features, including a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Hyundai will also be adding the new 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, same as the Hyundai Verna, to the Creta's powertrain mix.

Facelifted Kia Sonet

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh

The refreshed Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has already been unveiled in December 2023 revealing all details besides the price. The facelifted Sonet comes with bolder styling, subtle cabin updates, and a host of new features, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), thereby improving the Sonet as an overall package. Although Kia hasn’t tinkered with the engine options of the SUV, it has brought back the diesel-manual combination, which was axed in 2023.

Tata Punch EV Unveiling

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

The Tata Punch EV has been on the horizon since before the micro SUV went on sale in 2021. Throughout 2023, there have been plenty of spy shots circulating online of the Punch EV test mules, giving us fresh details about its exteriors and interiors. Expected to hit the market in 2024, the all-electric Tata Punch will sport a refreshed appearance akin to the updated Nexon, accompanied by new features such as the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and possibly a 360-degree camera as well. According to Tata's claims, the Punch EV is expected to have a claimed range of 500 km, offering consumers a choice between two battery pack options.

Although the list is relatively small, all three facelifted SUVs across different segments are significant to the market and their respective target audience. Which model mentioned here are you waiting for and which other car would you like to see go on sale this January? Let us know in the comments.