Published On Jun 18, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter takes up to 4 months for delivery in the majority of top Indian cities

If you are in the market today to pick an affordable, entry-level SUV, your only options are from the newly emerged micro SUV space. With the segment featuring just two models (for now), namely the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, we decided to check out which one between the two would be available sooner to be taken home. In this story, we have detailed the waiting periods for both of these models in top 20 cities of India for June 2024:

City Hyundai Exter Tata Punch New Delhi 4 Months 2 Months Bengaluru 2-4 Months 2 Months Mumbai 3 Months 1.5-2.5 Months Hyderabad 4 Months 3 Months Pune 2-4 Months 1-2 Months Chennai 2-4 Months 1.5 to 2 Months Jaipur 4 Months 2 Months Ahmedabad 2-4 Months 2 Months Gurugram 4 Months 1-1.5 Months Lucknow 4 Months 2 Months Kolkata 4 Months 2 Months Thane 3 Months 3 Months Surat 2-4 Months 1-1.5 Months Ghaziabad 4 Months 1-2 Months Chandigarh 4 Months 2 Months Coimbatore 2-4 Months 2 Months Patna 3 Months 2 Months Faridabad 2-4 Months 2 Months Indore 4 Months 1.5-2.5 Months Noida 4 Months 2 Months

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting period of around four months in most cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Indore, and Noida. Buyers in some cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad can get the Exter home the soonest in 2 months.

The Tata Punch demands a maximum waiting period of up to three months in cities like Hyderabad and Thane.

