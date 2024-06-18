The Tata Punch Is More Readily Available Than Hyundai Exter In June 2024
Published On Jun 18, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter takes up to 4 months for delivery in the majority of top Indian cities
If you are in the market today to pick an affordable, entry-level SUV, your only options are from the newly emerged micro SUV space. With the segment featuring just two models (for now), namely the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, we decided to check out which one between the two would be available sooner to be taken home. In this story, we have detailed the waiting periods for both of these models in top 20 cities of India for June 2024:
|
City
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Tata Punch
|
New Delhi
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Bengaluru
|
2-4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Mumbai
|
3 Months
|
1.5-2.5 Months
|
Hyderabad
|
4 Months
|
3 Months
|
Pune
|
2-4 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
Chennai
|
2-4 Months
|
1.5 to 2 Months
|
Jaipur
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Ahmedabad
|
2-4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Gurugram
|
4 Months
|
1-1.5 Months
|
Lucknow
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Kolkata
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Thane
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
Surat
|
2-4 Months
|
1-1.5 Months
|
Ghaziabad
|
4 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
Chandigarh
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Coimbatore
|
2-4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Patna
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
Faridabad
|
2-4 Months
|
2 Months
|
Indore
|
4 Months
|
1.5-2.5 Months
|
Noida
|
4 Months
|
2 Months
Key Takeaways
-
The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting period of around four months in most cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Indore, and Noida. Buyers in some cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad can get the Exter home the soonest in 2 months.
-
The Tata Punch demands a maximum waiting period of up to three months in cities like Hyderabad and Thane.
Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful