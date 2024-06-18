  • English
  • Login / Register

The Tata Punch Is More Readily Available Than Hyundai Exter In June 2024

Published On Jun 18, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter

  • 456 Views
  • Write a comment

The Hyundai Exter takes up to 4 months for delivery in the majority of top Indian cities

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch

If you are in the market today to pick an affordable, entry-level SUV, your only options are from the newly emerged micro SUV space. With the segment featuring just two models (for now), namely the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, we decided to check out which one between the two would be available sooner to be taken home.  In this story, we have detailed the waiting periods for both of these models in top 20 cities of India for June 2024:

City

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

New Delhi

4 Months

2 Months

Bengaluru

2-4 Months

2 Months

Mumbai

3 Months

1.5-2.5 Months

Hyderabad

4 Months

3 Months

Pune

2-4 Months

1-2 Months

Chennai

2-4 Months

1.5 to 2 Months

Jaipur

4 Months

2 Months

Ahmedabad

2-4 Months

2 Months

Gurugram

4 Months

1-1.5 Months

Lucknow

4 Months

2 Months

Kolkata

4 Months

2 Months

Thane

3 Months

3 Months

Surat

2-4 Months

1-1.5 Months

Ghaziabad

4 Months

1-2 Months

Chandigarh

4 Months

2 Months

Coimbatore

2-4 Months

2 Months

Patna

3 Months

2 Months

Faridabad

2-4 Months

2 Months

Indore

4 Months

1.5-2.5 Months

Noida

4 Months

2 Months

Key Takeaways

  • The Hyundai Exter has an average waiting period of around four months in most cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Indore, and Noida. Buyers in some cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad can get the Exter home the soonest in 2 months.

  • The Tata Punch demands a maximum waiting period of up to three months in cities like Hyderabad and Thane. 

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT

Y
Published by
Yashika
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Exter

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
The Tata Punch Is More Readily Available Than Hyundai Exter In June 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience