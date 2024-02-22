Modified On Feb 22, 2024 05:08 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Tata Women's Premier League 2024 will be held from February 23, 2024 to March 17, 2024

The Women's Premier League 2024 is the female cricketers’ equivalent to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tata is the title sponsor for both the Indian cricket leagues, IPL and WPL.

Punch, the Tiago EV, Altroz, Harrier, and Nexon have also been official cars of previous IPL seasons.

The Tata Punch EV, is the latest addition to Tata's all-electric lineup. As Tata is also the title sponsor of the Women's Premier League 2024, the recently launched Punch EV has become the official car of the league, which will be held in India from February 23, 2024, to March 17, 2024. Tata is also the title sponsor for the India Premier League (IPL), the men’s equivalent cricketing league.

Other Tata Cars In Cricketing Leagues

This is not the first time that a Tata car is an official sponsor of a cricketing league. It all started in 2018 when the Tata Nexon became the official car of the IPL. Following that the Harrier SUV became the official car in the 2019 IPL season, the Altroz hatchback in 2020, the Safari SUV in 2021, and Tata Punch in 2022. In the same year, Tata further solidified its partnership by becoming the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League and then the Tata Tiago EV was the official car for 2023. Also in 2023, the Indian carmaker also acquired the title sponsorship for the Women’s Premier League, in which the Red Dark edition of the Tata Safari was the official car of the season.

More About Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is the first all-electric car from Tata to be based on the Acti.EV platform. It comes with two battery pack options – Medium Range & Long Range – and its specifications are detailed below:

Variant Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range 315 km 421 km

The Punch EV supports multiple charging options, and the charging times are as follows:

Charger Medium Range Long Range 3.3 kW AC 9.4 hours 13.5 hours 7.2 kW AC 3.6 hours 5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 56 minutes 56 minutes

Features & Safety

The Tata Punch EV comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and an air purifier.

The safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Citroen eC3, and can also be regarded as an premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

