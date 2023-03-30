Modified On Mar 30, 2023 02:27 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago EV

The electric hatchback breaks the carmaker’s streak of putting up SUVs as official partners for the popular cricketing tournament

Tata became an official sponsor of the IPL back in 2018 and is the current title sponsor.

Cars that have been official partners over the years are the Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari and Punch.

The Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) inaugural edition had the Safari Red Dark as its official partner.

The 2023 edition of the Tata IPL is about to start, and now the carmaker has announced its all-new electric hatchback – the Tiago EV – as its official partner. This is a surprising change as the last couple of years have seen Tata put up its range of SUVs at the tournament.

A Recap Of Tata At IPL

Tata began its sponsorship journey with the IPL back in 2018 and became the title sponsor from 2022. Back then, it was the Nexon which was put on display just outside the boundary rope. It was followed by the Harrier in 2019, the Altroz in 2020, and the Safari in 2021. Last year’s edition of the cricketing tournament had the Punch micro SUV as its official partner, while even showing its Kaziranga edition during some of the matches.

The carmaker has also had exciting contests and activities for spectators, offering them a chance to either win any of its sponsor cars or bag an auction deal in some cases. The inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL) that concluded recently had the Safari Red Dark as its official partner. Sophie Devine, from Royal Challengers Bangalore, won the title of Safari Super Striker for the Tata WPL 2023.

Why The Tiago EV?

With the Tiago EV as Tata’s newest model, not including special editions, it is the face of the carmaker during this season of the T20 tournament.

The Tiago EV – Tata’s first electric hatchback – is sold in four broad variants: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. It is offered with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. Both are mated to an electric motor making 61PS/110Nm for the smaller battery and 75PS/114Nm for the bigger one. With these battery packs, the electric hatchback offers a claimed range between 250km and 315km. Tata retails the EV between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

IPL 2023 And Other Carmakers

Mahindra too recently announced its association with four IPL teams as their official SUV partner: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The collaboration is aimed at hosting multiple online and offline promotional activities for both fans and spectators.

