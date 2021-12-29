The Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq Will Be Launched On January 14

Published On Dec 29, 2021 02:17 PM By Dhruv for Skoda kodiaq 2020

The pre-facelift Skoda Kodiaq was discontinued in April 2020 when BS6 emission norms came into play

The facelifted Kodiaq has already reached dealerships.

It will have the same 2-litre turbo petrol engine as other VW cars, making 190PS/320Nm.

Power will be channeled through a 7-speed DSG with standard AWD.

Bumpers, lights, grille, alloy wheels and steering wheel are the changes over the older model.

New features include updated sound system, 10-colour ambient lighting and ventilated seats.

We expect it to be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

All of those waiting for the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq with baited breath - we now have a launch date. The big SUV will be launched in India on January 14, and from what we know, bookings are even open at select dealerships.

While the Skoda Kodiaq has not changed much in terms of design, there is one very big change that you will need to be aware of before you put your money down. The facelifted Kodiaq will be available with a petrol engine only, unlike the diesel-only pre-facelift model. It will be the 2.0-litre TSI motor we have already seen in other VW Group cars, and it makes 190PS/320Nm. A 7-speed DSG gearbox will send power to all four wheels (AWD is standard).

The bumpers, lights, grille and alloy wheels are the main changes on the outside, whereas the only highlight on the inside is the new two-spoke steering wheel also found on other Skoda cars. We are however expecting Skoda to offer an updated upholstery package with new colour options.

Skoda is now offering ventilated seats, an updated 12-speaker sound system and 10-colour ambient lighting over the pre-facelift model. The panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear parking sensors, multiple airbags, traction control, ESP and hill-assist will continue to be on offer.

We expect the facelifted Kodiaq to be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will rival the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.