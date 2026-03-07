The Batman Returns: Mahindra Reintroduces BE 6 Batman Edition At Rs 28.49 Lakh

After popular demand and social media buzz, Mahindra has relaunched the dapper-looking BE 6 Batman Edition. Priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three trim and features bespoke exterior and interior elements inspired by the Dark Knight Trilogy. Interestingly, the special edition has been designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Let’s quickly take a look at what the special edition is, its features, and other specifications:

A Quick Look At The Comeback And Booking Details

After bringing in just 300 units of the special edition, Mahindra decided to increase production to 999 units. Even then, all those units got sold out in just 135 seconds. Due to the demand, the Indian car manufacturer has reopened the bookings.

Bookings Open March 10, 2026* Deliveries Begin April 10, 2026

*Please note that bookings will open for just one day, so if you’re interested in one, be quick.

What’s Special About The Batman Edition?

As with most special editions, you get special design elements without altering the overall design language of the car. In this case, you get Batman-based styling elements, draped in a special matte black hue that Mahindra calls ‘Satin Black’. For a subtle contrast, you get small Batman logos finished in Alchemy Gold, positioned on the front fenders and next to the BE 6 badge on the tailgate.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sports 20-inch alloy wheels, complemented by gold finish for the suspension coils and brake callipers. To make things even more special, you get Batman decals on the front door. The rear end sports a cool-looking BE 6 x The Dark Knight badging.

If all the exterior bits weren’t enough, Mahindra also offers special puddle lamps that project the Batman logo as soon as you enter the SUV. Step inside and you will notice the black dashboard with the Alchemy Gold halo insert around the driver’s cockpit. The Boost mode button has been replaced by a Batman logo,

Continuing with the black-gold theme, you get gold stitching on the seats, along with a Batman logo. To remind your co-driver of the special edition, there is also a small Batman logo on the dashboard. The BE 6’s glassroof also gets the Batman logo pattern, and that’s one of our favourite highlights.

If all this wasn’t cool enough, the BE 6’s entertaining features and performance were always there to entertain you. Let’s take a quick look:

BE 6 Features And Safety

The BE 6 Batman Edition comes fully-loaded with all the bells and whistles that you get with the top-spec variant. It features dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard (one each for the touchscreen infotainment system and driver’s display), paired to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other highlights include a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, a head-up display, and dual wireless phone chargers.

In terms of safety, you get 7 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake, auto park assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. You also get a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and driver attention warning.

BE 6 Powertrain

Since the BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the fully loaded Pack Three variant, it is offered exclusively with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. That said, the regular variants are also available with a smaller 59 kWh battery option. Here are the details of both powertrain choices:

Mahindra BE 6 Battery 59 kWh 79 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 230 PS 285 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 557 km 683 km

Price And Rivals

While the BE 6 Batman Edition is priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the prices of the standard version range from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 27.65 lakh. It competes with EVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

If you want to check out how the Batman Edition compares with the standard version, then head over to this report. Let us know if you would pick the BE 6 Batman edition over the standard version.