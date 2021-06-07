Tesla Model S Plaid+, With A Range Of More Than 800km, Now Cancelled

Published On Jun 07, 2021 02:29 PM By Dhruv for Tesla Model S

The Model S Plaid+ would have bettered the Plaid's acceleration and range, particularly the latter

Elon Musk recently revealed in a tweet that the long-range Tesla Model S Plaid+ has been cancelled. The announcement comes days before the Model S Plaid’s reveal on June 10, initially scheduled for June 3. Musk reasoned that the Plaid was so good that they didn’t need the Plaid+.

For context, the Tesla Model S Plaid can make the 0-96kmph sprint in 1.99 seconds, and will become the second-fastest accelerating production car in the world behind the recently revealed Rimac Nevera. The Model S Plaid also has a 600km+ battery range. With the now-cancelled Model S Plaid+, the acceleration would have only improved marginally, but the range was set to cross the 800km mark, thanks to Tesla's latest battery tech.

Earlier this year, Tesla set up offices in Bengaluru. The Model S will be eventually brought to India.

That said, the company is expected to begin its India operations with the smaller Model 3 sedan, which will be brought through the CBU route. Prices of the sedan start at around 35,000USD, nearly Rs 25 lakh when translated. Add to that import duties and other taxes, and we expect the Tesla Model 3 to retail between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh here in India.

