Tata Tiago Facelift Spied Testing; Here’s What We Could Spot

Tata Motor’s entry level hatchback, the Tata Tiago, is long overdue for an update. It has now been spotted with a facelift being tested on the road. This will be a significant update to the Tiago, which will bring it a refreshed design, plenty of updated features and maybe certain updates in the powertrain department too. That said, while the test mule was heavily camouflaged, here’s what it hinted at about the changes that it is likely to bring:

What Could Be Spotted?

The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is expected to get noticeable design updates. From what could be seen from its heavily camouflaged test mule, at the front, it may feature a slimmer grille, redesigned headlamps, and a new bumper.

The side profile will mostly stay the same, but with newly styled alloy wheels for a fresher look.

At the rear, despite camouflage, changes like a redesigned tailgate, new LED taillamps, and a flatter bumper are visible.

New Colours: Tata may also introduce new colour options to the new Tiago with rather interesting names - a trend that started with the Sierra and has been followed with the Punch as well.

While nothing could be spotted inside the car, the Tiago facelift is likely to come with a refreshed dashboard design, including a digital instrument cluster and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. It may also get a touch-based climate control panel, similar to other Tata models.

Feature additions could include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, an improved sound system with more speakers, and ambient lighting, while existing features like automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and cruise control will continue.

On the safety front, it may see upgrades such as 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera, along with features like electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist.

Powertrain

The Tata Tiago Facelift will mostly continue with the same engine options that it has now. Moreover, one can expect Tata to add a new turbo-petrol unit as they did with the new Punch facelift.

Here are the specifications for your reference:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (expected) Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT 6-speed manual Power (PS) 86 PS 86 PS/75.5 PS (CNG) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 96.5 Nm (CNG) 170 Nm

Expected Launch & Rivals

AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The Tiago facelift is up on the cars and could be expected in the market by the third quarter of this year. There is no official confirmation as yet. Upon launch, its new prices can see a slight bump over the current prices, which range from Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom). It will keep rivalling the Maruti Swift, Citroen C3 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.