The Altroz will be the first CNG model in Tata’s lineup to offer the new split-tank technology

Tata debuted the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It will go on sale on April 19.

The split-tank technology will offer a more usable boot space in the CNG variants.

To be powered by a 77PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT.

Gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen, sunroof and six airbags.

Expected to be offered across the lineup at a premium of around a lakh rupees.

Tata showcased multiple new models at the 2023 Auto Expo, ranging from the Red Dark editions of the Harrier-Safari to the Punch and Altroz CNG duo. While the former two have already been launched, the carmaker seems to be readying the Altroz CNG for launch on April 19 as stated in the first teaser.

Its Main USP

While it does have the same CNG fuel technology as seen in its rivals and its own stablemates, the relatively greener Altroz debuts the carmaker’s split-tank setup. It has been implemented to provide a truly usable boot space to the CNG owners. Tata, however, hasn’t revealed the exact luggage capacity for the Altroz CNG just yet. The standard version of the Altroz has 345 litres of boot space.

What’s Under The Hood?

Tata will provide the Altroz CNG with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 77PS and 97Nm, a drop of 9PS and 16Nm compared to its standard petrol version. While the standard Altroz gets 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT options with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit, the CNG variants will come with the former only.

Tata also offers the regular hatchback with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110PS/140Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel one (90PS/200Nm), both with a 5-speed MT only.

Equipment Expected On Board

The Altroz CNG, which debuted at the expo, was equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen system, a height-adjustable driver seat, projector headlights, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety kit consists of six airbags, corner stability control (CSC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Variants And Prices

We expect Tata to offer the CNG option across the Altroz’s lineup for a premium of around Rs one lakh over the corresponding petrol variants. The Altroz CNG will be a direct rival to the CNG variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

