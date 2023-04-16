Top 7 Essential Summer Car Care Tips

Published On Apr 16, 2023 10:01 AM By Shruti

Summer car care is important because the hot weather can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tires, fluids, and air conditioning system.

Neglecting car maintenance during the summer can lead to decreased fuel efficiency, breakdowns, and costly repairs, affecting its exterior paint quality. Following are a few simple summer car care tips to ensure your car runs safely throughout the season while looking at its part.

Check and replace windshield wipers.

Indeed, summer car care includes taking care of your wipers because the dust, pollen particles, and glare from the sun make it difficult to see through the windshield. Additionally, the rubber on the blades can dry out in the heat, making them less effective at clearing your windshield.

To ensure that nothing obstructs your view, it's important to check the effectiveness of your windshield wipers and replace them at the end of each season to ensure better vision. We recommend covering your car when not in use to ensure that dust does not build up on the windshield and wiper blades.

Routine check-up of the cabin air filter.

During the summer, the car's air filter prevents pollutants from entering the vents. Hence, it becomes important to pay attention to substituting a dirty filter that can lead to issues with your air conditioning system, which can be expensive to repair. Plus, the cost of replacing the air filter varies from vehicle model to model.

So, to avoid these unnecessary costs, it's essential to maintain your cabin air filter's quality by changing it regularly, preferably every 12 months or 10,000 Kilometers, as your manufacturer recommends. This routine maintenance is both important and cost-effective in the long run.

Check tyre pressure.

Proper tyre pressure assures the car runs well in any season because tyres lose or gain pressure daily, depending on the outside temperature. The hot weather can cause tyre pressure to increase, which can lead to overinflated tyres and blowouts.

On the other hand, underinflated tyres can lead to poor fuel economy, affect the handling, and increase the risk of a tyre blowout. Hence, maintaining proper tyre pressure guarantees your car operates better and more efficiently during summer.

Check and maintain fluids.

High temperatures can cause your car to burn through engine oil quickly, particularly if the oil is old and degraded. To prevent damage to your engine, it's important to check your engine oil levels regularly and add the appropriate oil as needed. Engine oil acts as a lubricant and protects your engine from damage, while the oil filter removes contaminants from the oil.

Additionally, you may want to consider draining the old oil and replacing it with a more heat-resistant grade that can retain its viscosity and minimise wear and tear under extreme operating conditions. It's also essential to regularly check the fluid levels of the power steering, brake, and transmission units, as these can be potential weak points. Consider changing your oil per the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule for your vehicle. With regular oil changes, you can help ensure that your engine stays running smoothly for years.

Service the air conditioning system.

Car owners often complained about their AC units, that it takes too long to cool the cabin during summer. Despite the AC unit's power, reducing the heat trapped inside the car takes time, particularly when parked under direct sunlight.

It is a common understanding that AC systems frequently require regular maintenance.

Low refrigerant is the most common cause of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit. This could be caused by a leak somewhere in the system. Hence, regularly servicing the air conditioning is important for its proper functioning. This involves topping up the refrigerant gas to ensure optimal cooling performance and cleaning the system to remove dust and dirt buildup that can impede airflow and lead to system failures.

To prevent this:

Roll down the windows briefly when entering the vehicle and allow some heat to escape.

Set the fan to the highest level and wait a few minutes.

Once the temperature inside the car matches the outside temperature, roll up the windows and turn on the AC.

Protect the car's interior.

To ensure longevity and maintain the value of your car, it is essential to protect both the car's interior and exterior from the damaging effects of the sun's rays. Direct exposure to harsh UV rays can cause fading, cracking, and warping of the car's interior components, damaging the paint and exterior.

One can park their car under shades or use a car cover to protect the interior, as extreme heat can make driving difficult by heating the steering wheel and seats. In the summer months, we recommended regularly cleansing and conditioning the vehicle to prevent damage and keep it looking new.

Test your battery

The best way to keep your battery running smoothly is to keep it clean. This can be achieved by regularly detaching the battery cables and wiping off the terminals. Additionally, ensuring that the battery is securely strapped down and that all connections are secure can further contribute to the smooth operation of the battery.

Check for corrosion on the battery terminals, ensure they are dirt-free, and secure all cable connections. Signs of a faulty battery include slow engine cranking, dimming headlights, and a battery warning light on the dashboard.

In conclusion, taking care of your car during the summer is important to ensure it stays in good condition and performs at its best. These simple tips will allow you to enjoy a safe and comfortable summer driving experience. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, so make sure to give your car the attention it needs before hitting the road this summer.